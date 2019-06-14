TCL has kicked off Smart TV Days on Amazon India today from June 14. The five-day sale on TCL-branded smart televisions will continue until June 18 on the e-commerce partner website. As part Smart TV Days promotion, TCL and Amazon are offering reasonable discounts and No Cost EMI offers on select televisions. In a press statement, the company noted that its Smart TVs will be available at attractive prices staring at Rs 11,990, during the Smart TV Days sale on Amazon India.

“With Smart TV Days, TCL is bringing the tech advancement, including exciting features like TCL Launcher or Dual Core CPU, in addition to GPU ensuring a seamlessly fast smart experience. Furthermore, the Smart TVs will also provide a direct access to the TCL App Store, unleashing for users a compelling world of content and apps. TCL has partnered with some of the leading digital content platforms in India, such as Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, ALTBalaji, YuppTV and more. Furthermore, the Smart TVs offered during the sale will also feature direct access to Netflix and YouTube,” added company.

As part of Smart TV Days saleon Amazon India, consumers will be able to buy TCL’s 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV (32S62S Black) at Rs 11,990. On other hand, the top-end 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED Smart TV (75C2US) will be made available at Rs 1,49,999.

Meanwhile, TCL is also going for the foldable smartphones. The company best known for budget televisions, reportedly has some flexible displays under work. Interestingly, the Chinese company is working on as many as five devices with flexible screens, which includes two tablets, two smartphones, and a flexible smartwatch. This information was based on renders and patent image filings.