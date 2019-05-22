comscore
TCL TV Days sale on Amazon India: A look at top deals and discounts

Check out top deals on TCL TV on Amazon India during the sale. TCL is offering discount of Rs 1,00,000 on its premium TVs during the sale.

  • Published: May 22, 2019 3:14 PM IST
TCL TV Days, the sale on TCL TVs, is back on Amazon India. The sale is being held from May 22 to May 24 and customers will be able to buy televisions with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,998. The sale is meant to offer easy exchange offers and zero-cost EMIs and additional discounts on its top-selling products on Amazon India. During the three day sale, TCL will offer discounts on TV across categories such as smart, QLED, and Ultra HD TVs. Customers will then have the option to avail zero-cost EMI for as low as Rs 1,998. Other value-added benefits being offered during the sale include hassle-free delivery, no cost EMIs, no charge installation, and free wall mounts. Here is a look at top deals on TCL TVs during the sale on Amazon India.

TCL 40S62FS for Rs 17,990

During the sale on Amazon India, TCL 40S62FS, one of the premium TV in its product portfolio, is available for Rs 17,990. The TV, which has a retail price of Rs 28,990, is being discounted by Rs 11,000 during the sale. The TCL 40S62FS is a 40-inch smart LED TV that features a Full HD panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes equipped with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It has a sound output of 16 Watts and supports Dolby Audio. The smart TV is powered by a dual core CPU and comes pre-installed with apps such as Netflix and YouTube. The TV also comes with 18 months warranty and an exchange benefit.

TCL 75C2US at Rs 1,49,990

TCL 75C2US, which is the flagship TV in the lineup of TCL in India, is being discounted by Rs 1,00,000 during the sale. The TV which has a original price of Rs 2,49,990 is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,49,990. The TV comes with a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, 30 Watts sound output with four individual Harman Kardon tuned speakers. It runs Android TV with built-in Chromecast and uses Google Play Store for apps. The 75-inch model also comes with 18 months warranty from the date of purchase.

TCL 65X4US 4K QLED TV for Rs 1,07,513

TCL is also offering big discount on its QLED range during TCL TV Days sale on Amazon India. The 65-inch model, which was launched at Rs 2,29,990, is being discounted to Rs 1,07,513 during the three day sale. The TV is seeing a discount of Rs 1,22,477, which might seem lucrative for those planning to buy a premium TV for home. It features a 4K Ultra HD panel and features three HDMI and two USB ports like other models. It supports 30 Watts sound output via Harman Kardon speakers and runs Android TV.

