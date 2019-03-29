comscore
'TCL TV Days' sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to 50 percent

The e-commerce giant is offering tempting discounts of up to 50 percent on all range of TCL TVs.

  Published: March 29, 2019 11:30 AM IST
In partnership with TCL Electronics, Amazon India is hosting a sale on its platform. The four-day sale kick-started on March 28 and will end on March 31, 2019. The e-commerce giant is offering tempting discounts of up to 50 percent on all range of TCL TVs, which also includes smart, QLED, and Ultra HD TV categories. It is also offering no-cost EMI option on a monthly basis for as low as Rs 1,998. There are a few value-added benefits, including cashback, no charge installation, and free wall mounts to buyers. Here’s a look at the top deals.

TCL 32D3000 HD Ready LED TV 32-inch TV for Rs 9,990

The 32-inch LED TCL TV offers an HD Ready (1366 x 768) pixels resolution. It is the most affordable TV among others with a price tag of Rs 9,990. It is available at a discount of 38 percent. TCL launched this 32-inch TV in the year 2017 with Stereo Surrounding sound box speaker and Dolby audio. The speaker comes with a claimed 16W output. In terms of connectivity, it offers two HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu Ray players and gaming console. There is also a USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It is available in a black color variant.

TCL 43P65US 4K UHD Smart LED TV 43-inch TV for Rs 24,990

The TV features a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160p) display with 60Hz refresh rate. The panel supports Micro Dimming tech, which reportedly enhances the image quality. The speaker comes with a claimed 20W output and supports DTS-Dolby digital sound. The smart TV supports T-Cast for wireless sharing, linux based operating system, TCL App store as well as Youtube, Netflix, and other apps. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The 43-inch TV is available for Rs 24,990 and the site is offering you 49 percent of discount.

TCL 55P65US 4K UHD 55-inch Smart LED TV for Rs 38,990

The 55-inch TV offers support for HDR 10 for content via HDMI, USB, and others. The panel operates at Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) pixels resolution. The device also comes with the latest LED HD backlight tech support, which helps improves the color gamut and offers better dynamic contrast. This comes with 16W Output and Stereo Surrounding sound box speaker using Dolby decoder technology. It is also certified full TV version Netflix and Youtube. Currently, Amazon India is selling this TV for Rs 38,990. On this TV, the site has slashed the price by 35 percent.

TCL L65P2MUS 4K UHD 65-inch Smart Android TV for Rs

The Android TV sports a 65-inch 4K UHD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The TV comes with built-in Chromecast Chromecast, which allows you to cast your videos, games, and apps from your smartphone to a big TV screen. It also offers an advanced DTS post-processing technology, and a 5.1 surround sound with Dolby decoder. It is powered by a quad-core processor, paired with dual-core Mali T860GPU and 16GB of internal storage. The smart TV supports Google’s virtual assistant. It is now available at a discounted price of Rs 67,990. There is also a 55-inch variant with a price label of Rs 44,990.
