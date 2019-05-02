Tecno Camon i4, Camon iSKY3 get Rs 600 price cut; Reliance Jio offers 50GB additional data

Tecno, an offline-exclusive smartphone brand by China’s Transsion Holdings, has announced price cut on its smartphones. The smartphone maker is among the fastest growing brands in the offline retail segment and has positioned its devices around camera-centric experience. As consumers look for upgrades, the company is announcing price cut of up to Rs 600 on three models in the Camon series – iACE2x, iSKY3 and i4 alongside new Jio cashback offers. Here is everything you need to know.

Tecno Camon i4 gets Rs 600 discount

The Camon i4 is one of the cheapest smartphones with triple rear camera setup and now, and it is becoming even more affordable. Tecno has announced a price cut of Rs 600 on the smartphone, which brings its retail price down to Rs 8,999 from the earlier price of Rs 9,599. The new price is for the variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

The Camon i4 features a 6.2-inch dot notch display and is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It sports triple rear camera setup with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel depth + 8-megapixel wide angle sensors. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel camera with Face Unlock support. It runs Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Tecno Camon iSKY3 gets Rs 600 discount

The Camon iSKY3 is also getting Rs 600 discount as part of Tecno’s revision for three devices. The smartphone, which was previously available for Rs 8,599, will now retail at Rs 7,999. It shares most of the hardware elements with Camon i4 including the 6.2-inch dot notch display, MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, Android 9 Pie and 3,500mAh battery. In differs in camera setup with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual cameras on the back and an 8-megapixel camera at the front.

Tecno Camon iACE2x at Rs 7,299

Tecno Camon iACE2x is getting discounted by Rs 300 as part of the revised pricing for its smartphones. The Camon iACE2x will be available for Rs 7,299 as opposed to its previous retail price of Rs 7,599. It sports a 5.5-inch display, Helio A22 SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13-megapixel + VGA dual rear camera setup, an 8-megapixel selfie, Android 9 Pie and 3,050mAh battery.

Reliance Jio Offer on Tecno Camon Series

Alongside the price cut, Tecno is also announcing a partnership with Reliance Jio to offer data bundles with these devices. Reliance Jio users will be able to avail Jio instant cashback offer worth Rs 2,200 with these three Tecno smartphones.

Apart from the instant cashback, Jio subscribers will also get up to 50GB additional data with Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid recharge. The cashback will be offered in the form of 44 cashback vouchers worth Rs 50 each and it will be added directly to user’s MyJio account. Reliance Jio also offers one additional data voucher of 5GB per recharge for a maximum of 10 recharges as part of this plan.