Tecno Pova 3 gets price drop in India: Check new price, specs
  Tecno Pova 3 Gets An Official Price Cut In India Check Details
News

Tecno Pova 3 gets an official price cut in India: Check details

Deals

Tecno launched the Pova 4 smartphone earlier this month and within a few weeks, the Pova 3 received a price drop in the country.

Highlights

  • Tecno Pova 3 has received a price drop in India.
  • The price drop comes soon after the release of its successor Pova 4.
  • The Pova 3 is now available for Rs 9,999.
Tecno-POVA-3

Tecno recently launched the Tecno Pova 4 budget smartphone in India. The smartphone is priced at under Rs 15,000 in the country and offers a high refresh rate display and dual cameras. It also packs a big battery. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 5G confirmed to launch in India in early January 2023

Only a few weeks after its launch, the Tecno Pova 3 received a price cut in the country. The device is now selling for under Rs 10,000 and it offers a bigger battery than its successor Pova 4. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details

Tecno Pova 3 new price, colors, availability

The Tecno Pova 3 was launched in India at a price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Its price has now been lowered to Rs 9,999. This is Rs 2,000 off. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 10,999. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

The device can be purchased on Amazon at the price. It is available in three color options including Eco Black, Electric Blue, and Tech Silver.

It is worth noting that the Pova 4 is priced at Rs 11,999. Although it is the latest device, it has a smaller battery and a downgraded panel than Pova 3. However, the chipset is brand new in the Pova 4.

Having said that, if your budget is strictly Rs 10,000 and Tecno’s Pova 3 is what were you considering it could be the best time to buy it.

Tecno Pova 3 specfications

The Pova 3 has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an FHD+ resolution over the HD+ panel in the Pova 4. It sports a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p and 1440p videos. On the front, it has an 8MP lens for taking selfies and doing video calls.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The Pova 4 only has a 6,000mAh cell with 18W charging support.

In terms of OS, however, it boots on older Android 11 OS.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2022 10:23 AM IST
