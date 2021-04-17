Tecno Spark 7 goes on sale via Amazon: Price in India, specifications

Tecno last week launched its latest budget smartphone, the Tecno Spark 7 in India. The device is now available for purchase via Amazon India in Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue and Spruce Green colour options. It is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant and at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The company also has an introductory offer on the device, under which it is providing customers with a Rs 500 discount thus bringing down the effective starting price to Rs 6,999. Also Read - Tecno Spark 7 budget phone launched in India: Price, features, specs

Tecno Spark 7: Specifications

Tecno Spark 7 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 16000×720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio with a peak brightness of 480 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A20 SoC paired with the PowerVR GE6300 GPU. The device comes with up to 3GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Also Read - Tecno Spark 7 key features revealed ahead of official launch on April 9

It runs Google’s Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system with the company’s own HiOS 7.5 skin on top. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which the company claims can provide customers with up to 40 days of standby time. Also Read - Top 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro

For security, the device features a rear-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor and facial recognition using the front camera.

Tecno Spark 7 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an undefined secondary AI sensor. On the front, the device features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. The rear camera features a quad LED flash and a dual LED flash on the front.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, micro USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack.