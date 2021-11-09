comscore This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free
  This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free
This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free

For the initial leg of the programme, Flipkart has partnered with Samsung to let customers experience Samsung foldable devices including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Flipkart has announced a new programme, under which it will allow users to test premium smartphones and get a full refund if they don’t like it. The new ‘Love it or return it’ programme allows Indian customers to experience a premium smartphone and return it for a full refund at the purchase price within 15 days of usage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might launch on January 4; Galaxy S22 series on February 8: Report

For the initial leg of the programme, Flipkart has partnered with Samsung to let customers experience Samsung foldable devices including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Also Read - Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more

Customers can place the order on Flipkart and experience the device for up to 15 days, after which they can return it if dissatisfied for any reason. The company will then run a quality assurance check to ensure that the device is in complete working condition. Then they will issue a full refund on the smartphone purchase value directly to the customer’s bank account. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC unveiled; price yet to be revealed

To avail the refund customers will be required to click on the return request weblink shared by Flipkart, after which they will have to enter the IMEI number to validate and then log in to the app. They will then enter their personal information and bank details, which will help generate a ticket number for the refund. After this, an email will be shared to download the app to diagnose the mobile to ensure it is in working condition. Post successful diagnosis, logistics personnel will contact to schedule a time for the pickup of the device. The device will be collected upon a physical QC by an authorised representative. Customers will get a refund within seven working days.

Flipkart’s Love it or return it programme is currently live in select cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Vadodara.

“We are giving the consumer an option to experience the smartphone of their choice in person, to decide if it’s the right choice for them,” said Arief Mohamad, Senior Director – Mobiles, Flipkart in a press note.

  Published Date: November 9, 2021 7:56 PM IST

