Samsung QLED TV is now available with a discount on Flipkart

Electronics giant Samsung has just announced a significant discount on one of its flagship QLED TVs. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that the discount is part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This comes just a day after OnePlus announced its OnePlus TV Q1 series at a launch event in New Delhi. Samsung revealed a number of important details including specifications, discount, cash-back, and sale availability details. The QLED TV model referred here is “The Frame” that launched about 1.5 months back in the Indian market.

Samsung QLED TV pricing and discount details

First up, let’s talk about the price and discount of The Frame QLED TV here. The company launched the 55-inch TV in August at Rs 1,19,999. In contrast, in just less than two months, the TV will be available on sale for Rs 84,990 which translated to savings worth Rs 35,009. In addition to this, the company also revealed that this price is available on the no-cost EMI offer. As part of the EMI offer, buyers will have to pay Rs 3,541 per month for 24 months.

As mentioned above, the offer is only available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting from September 29. The sale will go on till October 4 providing users with enough time to research and decide. In addition, the company will also offer an instant cashback worth Rs 5,000 on “pre-paid transactions” done with the help of credit or debit cards. Samsung also stated that it will offer installation support for The Frame “within four hours of delivery”. It also comes with a 10-year warranty of “no screen burn-in” and a two-year-long warranty for the panel.

Specifications

Samsung QLED TV, also known as “The Frame QLED TV” features Samsung Quantum Dot technology along with 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with HDR 10+ certification for high fidelity content. It is also compatible with Google Assistant and Samsung Bixby for control via voice commands. The company revealed that the TV can detect the presence of the user and turn the display in an artwork.

The display turns off to save power as soon as the user leaves. It can also adjust screen brightness by detecting ambient light. It also comes with Art Store that allows users to change the TV into an artwork. The Frame is also powered by a quad-core Quantum processor clocked at up to 1.7GHz to handle 4K resolution. It also comes with built-in AirPlay 2 for content sharing with Apple devices.