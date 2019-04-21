Thomson Anniversary Sale on Flipkart: Smart TVs starting from Rs 7,499 and exchange benefits

Thomson is marking its first year in India with Anniversary sale from April 21 on Flipkart. The sale, which is now live on the e-commerce platform, offers discounts up to Rs 10,000 on televisions. The Anniversary sale is being held on April 21 and April 22 and customers will be able to buy televisions starting from Rs 7,499 during the sale. Since its entry into India, Thomson has launched over 10 new TV models in the affordable price segment. It started with the launch of three televisions and recently became the first company to launch the cheapest 40-inch 4K TV in the market. Its TVs come integrated with ZEE5 and has promised investment of Rs 150 crores in local manufacturing. Here is a look at top offers on Thomson TVs during Anniversary sale on Flipkart:

Thomson R9 24-inch TV at Rs 7,499

This is the cheapest and entry-level TV in Thomson‘s product lineup. The R9 features a 24-inch panel with HD Ready resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with 20W speaker output, two HDMI port and two USB port. The TV comes with one year warranty and is being discounted to Rs 7,499 during the sale. There is also up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange and EMI starting from Rs 250 per month on the television. There is also a 32-inch model and 48-inch models in this category priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively.

Thomson B9 Pro 32-inch TV at Rs 11,499

The next product in Thomson’s TV lineup is the B9 Pro series, which comes in 32-inch and 40-inch screen sizes. The 32-inch model has a HD ready screen while the 40-inch model jumps to Full HD panel. They both feature a 20W speaker output and Thomson claims to be using Samsung panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model comes with two USB port and two HDMI ports while the 40-inch model gets an additional HDMI port. They run My wall interface and have one year warranty. The 32-inch model is priced at Rs 11,499 while the 40-inch model is priced at Rs 17,499.

Thomson UD9 series starting from Rs 20,999

Thomson UD9 series is the cheapest 40-inch television with 4K resolution in the market. The 40-inch UD9 model is priced at Rs 20,999 and it features a 40-inch 4K UHD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The TV has a 20W speaker output, three HDMI port, two USB port and comes built in with Netflix and Hotstar. The TV comes with one year warranty. The UD9 series also features a 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch models priced at Rs 23,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively.