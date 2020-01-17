Thomson is offering a huge price drop on its LED TV lineup during the sale on Flipkart. The company is offering LED TV for as low as Rs 4,999 during the sale. Flipkart’s Republic Day sale starts on January 19 but Flipkart Plus members get early access starting at 8:00PM on January 18. The basic LED TV will be available for Rs 4,999 while the most expensive model will go for Rs 51,999. This is the lowest price yet on Thomson televisions available in India.

Thomson TV deals during Flipkart Republic Day sale

Thomson 24-inch TV at Rs 4,999

Thomson is offering the lowest price yet on its 24-inch LED TV. The TV, which was previously available for Rs 7,499, is being discounted to Rs 4,999. The 24-inch TV from the company features a 20W speaker output. Thomson claims to be using Samsung panel with 60Hz refresh rate. Both the models run My wall interface and are available with one year warranty.

Thomson 32-inch TV at Rs 6,999

During the Republic Day sale on Flipkart, Thomson is offering its 32-inch TV for Rs 6,999. The TV, which has a retail price of Rs 7,999, is now available for Rs 6,999. The TV comes with an HD Ready panel with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. The television also comes with no cost EMI option and cash on delivery option.

Thomson UD9 series starting from Rs 20,999

Thomson has also announced a discount on all the four models available as part of the company’s UD9 series in India. During the sale, the Thomson 43-inch UD9 TV featuring a 43-inch 4K UHD panel with 60Hz refresh rate is being discounted to Rs 20,999. It also comes with a 20W speaker, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and built in support for video streaming platforms Netflix and Hotstar.

Thomson 50-inch TV at Rs 19,499

If you are looking for a large screen TV then look no further than the 50-inch model from Thomson. The TV is available for Rs 19,499, a discount of 30 percent. It comes with a 50-inch Full HD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 24W sound output.

Thomson 65-inch Android TV at Rs 51,999

This is the most expensive TV offering from Thomson during the sale. The 65-inch Android TV from Thomson is available for Rs 51,999. To recall, the Android smart TV was launched in India at Rs 79,999 and is now getting 33 percent discount. The 65-inch TV uses a 4K UHD panel with 60Hz refresh rate and 40W sound output. It also comes built-in with apps like Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube for streaming video content. As an Android TV, it offers built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.

Other deals on Thomson TV

During the sale on Flipkart, Thomson is offering discount on various other models. The 50-inch TM5090 2019 is available for Rs 19,499. While 55-inch TH1000 is available for Rs 28,999. The 40-inch TH1000 is available for Rs 17,999 while 50-inch TH1000 is available for Rs 25,999.