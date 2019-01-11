Thomson Smart TVs get discounts of up to Rs 14,000 on Flipkart

On the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sakrat and Lohri, in order to allure the customers, Thomson is offering discounts of up to Rs 14,500 on its TVs and exchange deals on the old CRT, LED and LCD TVs till January 15, 2019. The discounts start from Rs 2,000 and go up to Rs 14,500 across its SKU’s exclusively available via Flipkart. Additionally, American Express card customers can avail an additional 10 percent discount on purchase.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson TVs in India, said, “The kind of response we got in 2018 made us confident for the Year 2019 and as always, it’s our commitment to bring premium technology at affordable prices for each Indian household and we will continue to deliver on this promise, in this year as well.”

To begin with, there is a 40-inch Thomson B9 Pro full HD LED smart TV, which is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999. One can get up to Rs 8,000 off on exchange. There is also a 32-inch Thomson B9 Pro HD Ready LED smart TV, which is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. The e-commerce platform is offering up to Rs 4,000 off on exchange with an old device.

If you want a 24-inch Thomson R9 HD Ready LED TV, you can get it for Rs 7,999. There is no exchange offer on this TV, but Axis Bank, American Express and ICICI Bank cards can get a certain amount of discount. Customers wanting to purchase a 55-inch Thomson UD9 Ultra HD (4K) LED smart TV, can get it for Rs 37,999. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000. The 4K TV was originally priced at Rs 49,999.