Thomson Smart TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart National Shopping days sale

Flipkart is all set to host its big National Shopping Days sale on August 8 to mark India’s 73rd Independence Day. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will also offer deals on Thomson smart and non-smart TVs. The sale will end on August 10. The company is also offering early access to Flipkart Plus members a day ahead of the sale. So customers can purchase any Thomson TV from Flipkart on August 7.

Besides, Thomson recently launched a new range of official Android Smart TVs in India, and the prices start from Rs 29,999. The latest TVs from Thomson will also be on the sale. Thomson’s UD9 TVs will also be available for purchase. The 55-inch Thomson UD9 Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV (55TH1000) will cost you Rs 31,999, while the 50-inch (50TH1000) variant is priced at 26,999. There is also a more affordable 43-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV (43TH6000), which carries a price tag of Rs 22,499.

Those interested in buying a budget TV under Rs 20,000 price bracket, can go for the 40-inch UD9 Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV (40TH1000). This TV will be available for Rs 19,499 via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant will also offer deals on two Thomson B9 Pro TVs, including a 40-inch FHD LED Smart TV for Rs 16,499. The other one is a 32-inch B9 Pro HD Ready LED Smart TV (32M3277 PRO), which will cost Rs 10,499.

If your budget for TVs is very tight, then you can go for the Thomson R9 32-inch HD Ready LED TV (32TM3290), priced at Rs 8,499. The 24-inch Thomson R9 HD Ready LED TV 924TM2490) will be available at its lowest price. Customers can get it for Rs 6,999. Besides, Flipkart will also be offering discounts on a few Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TVs with Netflix.

Announcing the offers, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, and Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson in India, said, “Our constant effort is to equip Indian consumer with the most evolving technology while keeping the affordability in mind. THOMSON will keep at it and ensure every Indian household is able to bring home a smart TV without burning a hole in their pocket.”