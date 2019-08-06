comscore Thomson Smart TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart National Shopping days sale | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Thomson Smart TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart National Shopping days sale
News

Thomson Smart TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart National Shopping days sale

Deals

During Flipkart’s National Shopping days sale, the e-commerce giant will offer deals on Thomson smart and non-smart TVs. Check out all the deals and offers here.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 9:47 PM IST
Thomson TV

Flipkart is all set to host its big National Shopping Days sale on August 8 to mark India’s 73rd Independence Day. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will also offer deals on Thomson smart and non-smart TVs. The sale will end on August 10. The company is also offering early access to Flipkart Plus members a day ahead of the sale. So customers can purchase any Thomson TV from Flipkart on August 7.

Besides, Thomson recently launched a new range of official Android Smart TVs in India, and the prices start from Rs 29,999. The latest TVs from Thomson will also be on the sale. Thomson’s UD9 TVs will also be available for purchase. The 55-inch Thomson UD9 Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV (55TH1000) will cost you Rs 31,999, while the 50-inch (50TH1000) variant is priced at 26,999. There is also a more affordable 43-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV (43TH6000), which carries a price tag of Rs 22,499.

Flipkart National Shopping Days event scheduled to start from August 8; top deals teased

Also Read

Flipkart National Shopping Days event scheduled to start from August 8; top deals teased

Those interested in buying a budget TV under Rs 20,000 price bracket, can go for the 40-inch UD9 Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV (40TH1000). This TV will be available for Rs 19,499 via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant will also offer deals on two Thomson B9 Pro TVs, including a 40-inch FHD LED Smart TV for Rs 16,499. The other one is a 32-inch B9 Pro HD Ready LED Smart TV (32M3277 PRO), which will cost Rs 10,499.

Honor to offer up to 50% discounts on phones during Independence Day sale on Amazon India

Also Read

Honor to offer up to 50% discounts on phones during Independence Day sale on Amazon India

If your budget for TVs is very tight, then you can go for the Thomson R9 32-inch HD Ready LED TV (32TM3290), priced at Rs 8,499. The 24-inch Thomson R9 HD Ready LED TV 924TM2490) will be available at its lowest price. Customers can get it for Rs 6,999. Besides, Flipkart will also be offering discounts on a few Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TVs with Netflix.

Announcing the offers, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, and Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson in India, said, “Our constant effort is to equip Indian consumer with the most evolving technology while keeping the affordability in mind. THOMSON will keep at it and ensure every Indian household is able to bring home a smart TV without burning a hole in their pocket.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 6, 2019 9:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme Independence Day sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more
Deals
Realme Independence Day sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more
Google Assistant can now read your WhatsApp, Slack and Telegram messages: Report

News

Google Assistant can now read your WhatsApp, Slack and Telegram messages: Report

Oppo K3 Review

Review

Oppo K3 Review

Google Pixel gets August 2019 Android security patch

News

Google Pixel gets August 2019 Android security patch

20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i with 18W fast charging launched in India

News

20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i with 18W fast charging launched in India

Most Popular

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Google Assistant can now read your WhatsApp, Slack and Telegram messages: Report

Google Pixel gets August 2019 Android security patch

20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i with 18W fast charging launched in India

Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TVs, 55-inch 4K 'The Frame' TV launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Thomson Smart TVs to get big discounts on Flipkart

Deals

Thomson Smart TVs to get big discounts on Flipkart
Realme Independence Day sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Deals

Realme Independence Day sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more
Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TVs, 55-inch 4K 'The Frame' TV launched

News

Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TVs, 55-inch 4K 'The Frame' TV launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color
Amazon India offering discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more

Deals

Amazon India offering discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs, Realme U1, Xolo ZX and more

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Lite Open Beta भारत में 8 अगस्त को होगा लाइव, जुड़ेगा यह नया फीचर

Google Assistant अब WhatsApp पर आए मैसेज को पढ़कर सुनाएगा, बोलकर रिप्लाई भी कर पाएंगे यूजर्स

Realme चीन में 15 अगस्त को लॉन्च करेगी 64MP कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

अमेरिकी कंपनी RCA ने भारत में नए TV किए लॉन्च, 10 हजार से शुरू है कीमत

India vs West Indies : भारत और वेस्ट इंडीज (IND vs WI) के बीच तीसरा T20 मैच आज, स्मार्टफोन और लैपटॉप पर ऐसे देखें LIVE streaming

News

Google Assistant can now read your WhatsApp, Slack and Telegram messages: Report
News
Google Assistant can now read your WhatsApp, Slack and Telegram messages: Report
Google Pixel gets August 2019 Android security patch

News

Google Pixel gets August 2019 Android security patch
20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i with 18W fast charging launched in India

News

20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i with 18W fast charging launched in India
Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TVs, 55-inch 4K 'The Frame' TV launched

News

Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TVs, 55-inch 4K 'The Frame' TV launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S get Astro White color