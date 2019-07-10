comscore Thomson TV Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals on Smart TVs
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Thomson TV Days sale on Flipkart: Smart TVs start at Rs 10,999, exchange discounts and more
News

Thomson TV Days sale on Flipkart: Smart TVs start at Rs 10,999, exchange discounts and more

Deals

Thomson is hosting TV Days sale on Flipkart where it is offering HD Ready TV for Rs 7,499 and Smart TVs starting at Rs 10999. Here is a look at top deals.

  • Published: July 10, 2019 10:49 AM IST
Thomson TV

The television market is once again getting attention after a decline for the past couple of years. Yes, Smart TVs have become affordable and with brands like Thomson, Xiaomi and iFFALCON to name a few, offering aggressive pricing, the demand has been surging. Now, Thomson is hosting TV Days sale on Flipkart where it is offering interesting discounts and exchange offers on its range of television sets. Here is a look at the offers.

Thomson TV Days sale offers

HD Ready TVs under Rs 10,000

Thomson has two HD Ready TVs under Rs 10,000. The Thomson R9 60cm with 24-inch display is available for Rs 7,499 whereas the Thomson R9 80cm 32-inch model is available for Rs 8,999. Both TVs come. With 20W speaker, display with 60Hz refresh rate, 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports. You can also replace your old TV for a new Thomson TV and get up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus.

Smart TVs under Rs 20,000 

The price range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 has three Smart TV models to choose from. The Thomson B9 Pro 80cm 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV is available for Rs 10,999. There is up to Rs 4,000 exchange discount that you can avail too. Next is Thomson B9 Pro 80cm 40-inch Full HD LED Smart TV for Rs 17,499. You can get exchange discount of up to Rs 8,000 on this.

Lastly, there is 40-inch Thomson UD9 4K UHD TV for just Rs 19,999. An exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 is also applicable here. All these TVs come with built in apps like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, Facebook and more. There is also my wall interface with over 1 lac hours of content to watch. 

Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 

Moving a little higher in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 price bracket, you have 3 smart TVs to choose from and one Full HD TV. The Thomson R9 122cm is a 48-inch Full HD TV available for Rs 21,999. An exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 can also be availed on this. The next is Thomson UD9 108cm TV with 43-inch 4K UHD display for Rs 23,999. Then, you have B9 102cm model with 40-inch Full HD TV for Rs 25,999 and UD9 124cm model with 50-inch 4K UHD TV for Rs 28,999. 

Smart TVs above Rs 30,000 

Lastly, you have 4 Smart TVs with 4K UHD display above Rs 30,000. The 49-inch Thomson 123.2cm model is an Android OS powered Smart TV for Rs 33,999. The other model Thomson UD9 comes with a 55-inch 4K panel, but it runs on proprietary software than Android OS. It will also set you back by Rs 33,999. You’ll have to choose between Android-powered TV with a small screen, or a regular smart TV with a bigger 55-inch display.

Finally, you have the Thomson 138.78 55-inch 4K UHD Android smart TV for Rs 37,999. Those who want a slightly bigger screen can go for the Thomson 163.89cm 65-inch 4K UHD TV which will set you back by Rs 59,999. You also get up to Rs 22,000 exchange bonus on these TV models.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 10, 2019 10:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme Million Days Sale: Discount details, price in India
Deals
Realme Million Days Sale: Discount details, price in India
Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked

BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans

News

BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Review

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally

News

Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally

Most Popular

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

LG W30 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked

BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans

Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India

News

Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India
Realme Million Days Sale: Discount details, price in India

Deals

Realme Million Days Sale: Discount details, price in India
Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions
Thomson TV Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals on Smart TVs

Deals

Thomson TV Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals on Smart TVs
Micromax launches Android TV lineup, washing machine in India

News

Micromax launches Android TV lineup, washing machine in India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A50s : गीकबेंच की लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट हुआ Galaxy A50s स्मार्टफोन

Realme Million Days सेल का पहला दिन आज, Realme 3 Pro और  Realme C2  स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहे हैं ये शानदार ऑफर्स

Honor Play 8 अफॉर्डेबल स्मार्टफोन वाटरड्रॉप नॉच हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Airtel ने 97 रुपये का प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान पेश किया, 2GB डाटा के साथ मिल रहा है अनलिमिटेड कॉल का फायदा

Tecno Phantom 9 India Launch : टेक्नो आज लॉन्च करेगी इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट स्केनर वाला स्मार्टफोन Tecno Phantom 9

News

Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India
News
Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked
BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans

News

BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans
Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally

News

Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally
Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench