Thomson TV Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals on Smart TVs

The television market is once again getting attention after a decline for the past couple of years. Yes, Smart TVs have become affordable and with brands like Thomson, Xiaomi and iFFALCON to name a few, offering aggressive pricing, the demand has been surging. Now, Thomson is hosting TV Days sale on Flipkart where it is offering interesting discounts and exchange offers on its range of television sets. Here is a look at the offers.

Thomson TV Days sale offers

HD Ready TVs under Rs 10,000

Thomson has two HD Ready TVs under Rs 10,000. The Thomson R9 60cm with 24-inch display is available for Rs 7,499 whereas the Thomson R9 80cm 32-inch model is available for Rs 8,999. Both TVs come. With 20W speaker, display with 60Hz refresh rate, 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports. You can also replace your old TV for a new Thomson TV and get up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus.

Smart TVs under Rs 20,000

The price range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 has three Smart TV models to choose from. The Thomson B9 Pro 80cm 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV is available for Rs 10,999. There is up to Rs 4,000 exchange discount that you can avail too. Next is Thomson B9 Pro 80cm 40-inch Full HD LED Smart TV for Rs 17,499. You can get exchange discount of up to Rs 8,000 on this.

Lastly, there is 40-inch Thomson UD9 4K UHD TV for just Rs 19,999. An exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 is also applicable here. All these TVs come with built in apps like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, Facebook and more. There is also my wall interface with over 1 lac hours of content to watch.

Smart TVs under Rs 30,000

Moving a little higher in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 price bracket, you have 3 smart TVs to choose from and one Full HD TV. The Thomson R9 122cm is a 48-inch Full HD TV available for Rs 21,999. An exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 can also be availed on this. The next is Thomson UD9 108cm TV with 43-inch 4K UHD display for Rs 23,999. Then, you have B9 102cm model with 40-inch Full HD TV for Rs 25,999 and UD9 124cm model with 50-inch 4K UHD TV for Rs 28,999.

Smart TVs above Rs 30,000

Lastly, you have 4 Smart TVs with 4K UHD display above Rs 30,000. The 49-inch Thomson 123.2cm model is an Android OS powered Smart TV for Rs 33,999. The other model Thomson UD9 comes with a 55-inch 4K panel, but it runs on proprietary software than Android OS. It will also set you back by Rs 33,999. You’ll have to choose between Android-powered TV with a small screen, or a regular smart TV with a bigger 55-inch display.

Finally, you have the Thomson 138.78 55-inch 4K UHD Android smart TV for Rs 37,999. Those who want a slightly bigger screen can go for the Thomson 163.89cm 65-inch 4K UHD TV which will set you back by Rs 59,999. You also get up to Rs 22,000 exchange bonus on these TV models.