Thomson TV gets huge discount ahead of World TV Day: Price, Features

Thomson TV has announced offers on its televisions ahead of World TV Day, which is celebrated on November 21. The sale is being held from November 18 to November 21 and customers will be able to buy Thomson TVs on Flipkart. The sale will last for four days and prices will start from Rs 7,499. During the sale, Thomson will offer discount on its budget TV as well as its 4K Android TV range. Here is a look at discount available from the company during the sale.

Thomson 24-inch TV at Rs 7,499

During the sale, Thomson TV is offering discount on its 24-inch TV. The 24-inch Thomson R9 featuring an HD Ready screen is available for Rs 7,499. It features a 20W speaker output and Thomson claims to be using Samsung panel with 60Hz refresh rate. There is also a 32-inch model with two USB port and two HDMI ports available for Rs 7,499. Both the models run My wall interface and have a one year warranty.

Thomson B9 Pro 32-inch TV at Rs 9,499

During the sale, Thomson is offering a discount on its televisions including the 32-inch model in the B9 Pro series. The 32-inch Thomson B9 Pro featuring an HD Ready screen is available for Rs 9,499. It features a 20W speaker output and Thomson claims to be using Samsung panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model comes with two USB port and two HDMI ports. It runs My wall interface and have a one year warranty. The 40-inch model in this series is available for Rs 15,499.

Thomson UD9 series starting from Rs 18,499

Thomson has also announced discount on all the four models available as part of company’s UD9 series in India. The UD9 series is known for the cheapest 40-inch 4K TV in the market. During the sale, the Thomson 40-inch UD9 TV featuring a 40-inch 4K UHD panel with 60Hz refresh rate is being discounted to Rs 18,499. It also comes with a 20W speaker, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and built in support for video streaming platforms Netflix and Hotstar. The 43-inch Ultra HD UD9 LED TV is available for Rs 21,499 while the 50-inch model is available for Rs 24,999.

Watch: How to Play YouTube videos in Background

Thomson 50-inch TV at Rs 19,499

If you are looking for a large screen TV then look no further than the 50-inch model from Thomson. The TV is available for Rs 19,499, a discount of 30 percent. It comes with a 50-inch Full HD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 24W sound output.

Thomson 65-inch Android TV at Rs 56,999

This is the most expensive TV offering from Thomson during the sale. The 65-inch Android TV from Thomson is available for Rs 56,999. To recall, the Android smart TV was launched in India at Rs 79,999 and is now getting 28 percent discount. The 65-inch TV uses a 4K UHD panel with 60Hz refresh rate and 40W sound output. It also comes built-in with apps like Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube for streaming video content. As an Android TV, it offers built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.