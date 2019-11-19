comscore Thomson TV gets huge discount ahead of World TV Day: Price, Features
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Thomson TV gets huge discount ahead of World TV Day: Price, Features and Offers
News

Thomson TV gets huge discount ahead of World TV Day: Price, Features and Offers

Deals

Ahead of World TV Day, Thomson has announced discount on its TV range on Flipkart. The company is offering 32-inch TV for Rs 7,499 while 4K TVs start from Rs 18,499.

  • Published: November 19, 2019 10:21 AM IST
Thomson TV 6

Thomson TV has announced offers on its televisions ahead of World TV Day, which is celebrated on November 21. The sale is being held from November 18 to November 21 and customers will be able to buy Thomson TVs on Flipkart. The sale will last for four days and prices will start from Rs 7,499. During the sale, Thomson will offer discount on its budget TV as well as its 4K Android TV range. Here is a look at discount available from the company during the sale.

Thomson 24-inch TV at Rs 7,499

During the sale, Thomson TV is offering discount on its 24-inch TV. The 24-inch Thomson R9 featuring an HD Ready screen is available for Rs 7,499. It features a 20W speaker output and Thomson claims to be using Samsung panel with 60Hz refresh rate. There is also a 32-inch model with two USB port and two HDMI ports available for Rs 7,499. Both the models run My wall interface and have a one year warranty.

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K UHD display gets certified in India, launch is imminent

Also Read

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K UHD display gets certified in India, launch is imminent

Thomson B9 Pro 32-inch TV at Rs 9,499

During the sale, Thomson is offering a discount on its televisions including the 32-inch model in the B9 Pro series. The 32-inch Thomson B9 Pro featuring an HD Ready screen is available for Rs 9,499. It features a 20W speaker output and Thomson claims to be using Samsung panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model comes with two USB port and two HDMI ports. It runs My wall interface and have a one year warranty. The 40-inch model in this series is available for Rs 15,499.

Thomson UD9 series starting from Rs 18,499

Thomson has also announced discount on all the four models available as part of company’s UD9 series in India. The UD9 series is known for the cheapest 40-inch 4K TV in the market. During the sale, the Thomson 40-inch UD9 TV featuring a 40-inch 4K UHD panel with 60Hz refresh rate is being discounted to Rs 18,499. It also comes with a 20W speaker, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and built in support for video streaming platforms Netflix and Hotstar. The 43-inch Ultra HD UD9 LED TV is available for Rs 21,499 while the 50-inch model is available for Rs 24,999.

Watch: How to Play YouTube videos in Background

Thomson 50-inch TV at Rs 19,499

If you are looking for a large screen TV then look no further than the 50-inch model from Thomson. The TV is available for Rs 19,499, a discount of 30 percent. It comes with a 50-inch Full HD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 24W sound output.

Thomson 65-inch Android TV at Rs 56,999

This is the most expensive TV offering from Thomson during the sale. The 65-inch Android TV from Thomson is available for Rs 56,999. To recall, the Android smart TV was launched in India at Rs 79,999 and is now getting 28 percent discount. The 65-inch TV uses a 4K UHD panel with 60Hz refresh rate and 40W sound output. It also comes built-in with apps like Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube for streaming video content. As an Android TV, it offers built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 19, 2019 10:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG set to remove locked crates from the game
Gaming
PUBG set to remove locked crates from the game
Thomson TV gets huge discount ahead of World TV Day: Price, Features

Deals

Thomson TV gets huge discount ahead of World TV Day: Price, Features

OnePlus 7T update rolling out in India

News

OnePlus 7T update rolling out in India

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launch tomorrow in India: All you need to know

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launch tomorrow in India: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 3GB RAM launched in offline market

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 3GB RAM launched in offline market

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

OnePlus 7T update rolling out in India

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launch tomorrow in India: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 3GB RAM launched in offline market

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, Specifications

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs effective December 1 2019

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Thomson TV gets huge discount ahead of World TV Day: Price, Features

Deals

Thomson TV gets huge discount ahead of World TV Day: Price, Features
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launch tomorrow in India: All you need to know

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launch tomorrow in India: All you need to know
Ziox Electronics launches 40-inch HD Ready smart TV in India: Check price, features

Smart TVs

Ziox Electronics launches 40-inch HD Ready smart TV in India: Check price, features
Vivo Y19 smartphone with 4GB RAM launched in India for Rs 13,990

News

Vivo Y19 smartphone with 4GB RAM launched in India for Rs 13,990
Samsung Galaxy A50 lowest discounted online price offer: Check details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A50 lowest discounted online price offer: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone-Idea का ग्राहकों को झटका, अगले महीने से महंगे हो जाएंगे कॉलिंग और इंटरनेट प्लान

Airtel Digital TV पर फ्री मिल रहा है 30 दिनों का सब्सक्रिप्शन, जल्दी करें

Realme 5s और X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में कल होंगे लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro का 3GB रैम वेरिएंट ऑफलाइन मार्केट में हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 की सेल आज, जानें प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशंस और सेल ऑफर्स

News

OnePlus 7T update rolling out in India
News
OnePlus 7T update rolling out in India
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launch tomorrow in India: All you need to know

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launch tomorrow in India: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 3GB RAM launched in offline market

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 3GB RAM launched in offline market
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, Specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, Specifications
Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs effective December 1 2019

News

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs effective December 1 2019