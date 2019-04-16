Thomson TV sale on Flipkart: Up to Rs 10,000 discounts to be on offer

Thomson has announced that its smart TVs have completed a year in the Indian market this month. With this news, the company has also revealed that Flipkart will be hosting a Thomson TVs sale on April 21. The e-commerce giant will be offering customers up to Rs 10,000 discount during the sale. The sale will kick-off at 12:00AM. As of now, the information regarding what all Thomson TVs will be on sale is scarce. But, here’s a list of a few TVs listed on the e-commerce website.

On Flipkart, there is a 24- inch Thomson R9 HD Ready LED TV, which is priced at Rs 7,999. There is also a Thomson B9 Pro HD Ready LED TV, which comes with a price label of Rs 11,999. This is a 32-inch Smart TV. If your budget is tight and you want to buy a 32-inch TV, there is the Thomson R9 HD Ready LED TV for Rs 9,999. But, this is not a smart TV. There are 40-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch TV options as well.

Besides, the company has revealed that Thomson is growing at an average of 35 percent quarter-on-quarter, and is eyeing revenues of about Rs 500 crore in the next 2-3 years. “Having set an ambitious target of 6-7 percent market share by 2020, Thomson continues to bank heavily on e-commerce as its key driver of marketing sale & distribution, which is sure to strengthen its foothold,” the company said.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL (Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd., an exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India), said, “It’s been a fantastic journey so far, we humbly thank all your customers. Just in one-year we have become the fastest smart TV brand in the country. Currently, we are number two online brand in India, we are excited for this year. You will find more technology TV products from Thomson, which is customized for India consumers. Need to thank Flipkart as they are our Strategic Partners, currently Thomson TVs are available in close to 16,000 pincodes.”