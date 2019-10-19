Flipkart is back with another Big Diwali sale, which will kick off from October 21. This five-day Flipkart sale will continue till October 25. The company is also offering early access to Flipkart Plus members a day ahead of the sale. In partnership with Thomson, the e-commerce giant is promising that you will get heavy discounts on various Thomson TVs. The prices of the TVs start from as low as Rs 5,999, which is for the 24-inch HD LED television.

The company’s 43-inch Android 4K TV will be available for Rs 24,999, whereas the 65-inch TV will cost 55,999. The 32-inch 32M3277 Pro TV will be priced at Rs 9,499, the 50-inch 50TH1000 TV costs Rs 2,6499. Both the 40-inch 40M4099 and 40M4099 Pro TVs will cost Rs 15,499 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. There will also be 50-inch 50TM5090 2019 TV, which will be available for Rs 19,999 via the e-commerce website. The 55-inch 55TH1000 Thomson TV will retail at Rs 29,999.

“Thomson TV, which launched only last year, has become the number 2 selling TV company in the Indian online space. With the increase in sales, this festive season, Thomson TV is eyeing a revenue target of 500 cr,” the company said. The brand says it aims to sell about 1.5 lakh TV units and attain a 5 percent market share.

On this year’s festive season, CEO of Super Plastronics Private Limited – the official brand licensee for Thomson TVs in India – Avneet Singh Marwah said, “We want to thank all the customers for giving a tremendous response this festive season and making Thomson, one of the fastest growing online smart TV brands across India. In just a year we made it to Top 3 online brands in the country. With Flipkart Big Diwali Sale customers have the last chance to avail some great offers that we have lined up for them.”