Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales

Diwali has always been the season when Indian consumers splurged on consumer electronics devices. While smartphones remain top selling product, televisions are having a moment of reckoning as well. The introduction of new models at cheaper price tag has fueled interest in the product segment. If you are in the market looking for a new TV then going smart makes sense. Here is a look at 10 smart TV deals that you should not miss.

Xiaomi Mi 50-inch 4K TV

The 50-inch 4K TV from Xiaomi will be available via flash sale on Amazon India tomorrow. The sale will start at 1PM and will be available for Rs 29,998. The company has listed a discount from retail price of Rs 34,999. The TV features a 4K UHD panel and it will be available via flash sale. There are three HDMI ports, two USB ports and 20 Watts sound output. The 50-inch Mi TV has built-in WiFi and runs PatchWall UI based on Android Pie. There is also Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and Google Assistant.

Thomson B9 Pro 32-inch TV at Rs 10,999

During the Flipkart sale, Thomson is offering a discount on its televisions including the 32-inch model in the B9 Pro series. The 32-inch Thomson B9 Pro featuring an HD Ready screen is available for Rs 9,499. It features a 20W speaker output and Thomson claims to be using Samsung panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model comes with two USB port and two HDMI ports. It runs My wall interface and have a one year warranty.

OnePlus TV Q1

The 55-inch OnePlus TV Q1 is available for Rs 62,899 including extra Rs 5,000 cashback. Launched at Rs 69,900, the TV is also getting Rs 2,000 instant bank discount. There is also 24 month no cost EMI available on the television during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The TV features a Gamma Color Magic engine as a picture processor, supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG and other enhancements include MEMC, DE-CONTOUR and Noise Cancellation. The difference between Pro and non-Pro model is in audio output. It also supports WiFi, Bluetooth, ethernet port, RF input, four HDMI and three USB ports.

TCL 65-inch 4K Smart TV

If you are planning to upgrade and bring home a big television then TCL 65P8 makes a good option. The 65-inch TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and is priced at Rs 47,900. It has a built-in speaker, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage and quad-core processor. There are three HDMI port, two USB ports, Bluetooth, WiFi and audio support.

Vu Pixelight 43-inch 4K TV

The 43-inch TVs have emerged as the best fit for most use cases. It is neither too big nor too small for TV viewing experience. During the sale on Flipkart, Vu is offering its 43-inch Pixelight 4K TV for Rs 21,999 in India. It has a 4K display, three HDMI ports and also supports WiFi. It comes with 10 percent instant discount and there is up to Rs 6,583 off on exchange.

Kodak XPRO 40-inch TV

The XPRO Smart LED TV series from Kodak is basically the non-4K version of its smart LED TV. The 40-inch Full HD LED Smart TV is available for Rs 14,999. It comes with 20W sound output and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. There is 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit cards.

TCL 43-inch 4K UHD TV

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, TCL is offering its 43-inch 4K UHD TV at a discounted price of Rs 18,999. There is a 43-inch panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with two HDMI ports and one USB port. The TV offers a sound output of 20 Watts and runs Linux-based operating system. There is Alexa built-in, runs Prime Video and the price is inclusive of Rs 2,000 instant bank discount.

Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV

Samsung is offering its 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV for Rs 35,999 on Amazon India. The TV is available at a discount of 46 percent during the sale. With Samsung, you will get the best quality panel out there with HDR10 support. The TV also offers two HDMI ports and one USB port for connectivity. It supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video and comes with a one year warranty.

Sanyo 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV

Sanyo is offering 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV at Rs 24,999. This is a smart TV running Android and is equipped with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The TV comes pre-installed with Google apps and has 20W sound output. It offers a one year warranty, voice remote and runs apps such as Hotstar and Netflix.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro

On Flipkart, the Mi TV 4X Pro with 55-inch display is available for Rs 39,999. The TV features a 55-inch 4K UHD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20W sound output. It supports Hotstar, YouTube, runs Android and no cost EMI starts from Rs 3,334 per month.