We are at the season of the festivals when Durga Puja and Diwali are almost at our doorstep. And to celebrate the e-commerce companies are holding Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Today we will be talking about the 10 best smartphone deals that people can get from these two sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy M30

We start off with the Samsung Galaxy M30 that is available on Amazon Great Indian Festival for a discounted price of Rs 9,999. The Galaxy M30 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, and Infinity-U display notch along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the Galaxy M30 offers a triple-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 will be available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival for a discounted price of Rs 29,999, which is for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage option. The 7 Pro, on the other hand, will cost Rs 44,999 for the base variant. The 7 Pro is the first true flagship from the company. It sports a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Almond color variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It runs OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Apple iPhone XR

Users can get the Apple iPhone XR 64GB for Rs 39,999 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival. While 128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 54,900 in the country is available for a discounted price of Rs 44,999. The 256GB model which has an official price of Rs 91,990 is now available for a discounted price of Rs 57,999 which is a huge discount. It features a 6.1-inch LCD display which is lower resolution than rival devices. It runs iOS 12 but Apple’s history shows it will get plenty of software updates. There is a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. One area where iPhone XR literally shines is battery life. While most flagship devices last one day, the iPhone XR can last for two full days. It is among the longest battery life on any iPhone yet.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

This pocket friendly smartphone becomes even more so during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and will be available for Rs 4,999. Xiaomi launched the affordable Redmi 7A in India in the month of July. Xiaomi Redmi 7A, as the name suggests, is the successor to the Redmi 6A. Among the many upgrades that it brings, the standout feature is the water repellent splash-proof design. Other features include a HD+ display, Snapdragon 439 chipset, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

This previous generation Note device from Samsung gets an amazing discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. It is available for Rs 42,999. Samsung’s premium Galaxy Note 9 features a gorgeous 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ resolution. From 4K videos to reliable battery life, the Galaxy Note 9 delivers a lot including a redesigned S Pen.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Smartphone Deals

iPhone X

Over to the Flipkart Big Billion Days and its smartphone deals, the iPhone X has a great offer and will be available for Rs 44,999. Apple’s iPhone X offers new gestures, Animojis, Face ID and its cameras let you record 4K video at 60fps while you can use quad LED flash.

Poco F1

Those that still want to get their hands on the Poco F1 can do so at a price of Rs 14,999 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days. The Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch display and is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. It sports dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera and it runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The Poco F1 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The new Vivo Z1 Pro will be available for Rs 12,990 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days. Vivo has added a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi’s wallet-friendly Redmi Note 7S will be priced at Rs 8,999 for the Flipkart Big Billion Days. It comes with a tall 6.3-inch display with full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The handset offers a dot notch display design as is the trend in the industry. The front and the back panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The budget device is built around an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. The Redmi Note 7S comes with 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S9

The previous generation flagship from Samsung is still one of the best phones in the market and will be available for Rs 29,999 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days. Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone flaunts a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display running at a resolution of 1440x2960pixel, the pixel density of 570ppi, and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Under the hood, the Galaxy S9 is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB, and 256GB on-board storage options.