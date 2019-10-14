comscore Top 10 smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon India
Top 10 smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon India

Flipkart and Amazon India are hosting pre-Diwali sales where they are offering interesting discounts on smartphones. Here are top 10 smartphone deals to look for.

  Published: October 14, 2019 1:20 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30 (3)

Diwali is just around the corner and the sales have started. Flipkart is hosting Big Diwali Sale between October 12 and October 16. Meanwhile, Amazon India is hosting Great Indian Festival between October 13 and October 17. During the sale period, you can avail good discounts on smartphones and other electronic products. We have compiled a list of top 10 smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon India for you.

Besides the special discount, you can avail some extra benefits with the exchange bonus programs. On Flipkart, you can get flat 10 percent discounts on SBI credit cards. Similarly, on Amazon India, you can get flat 10 percent discount, up to Rs 3500, on ICICI bank credit and debit cards. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the deals.

Top 10 smartphone deals not to miss

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

The Redmi Note 7S is the most affordable smartphone to feature a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Launched for Rs 10,999, it is now available starting at Rs 8,999. The top model with 64GB storage can be availed for Rs 9,999. You can buy it from Flipkart and Mi.com.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Price 9999
Chipset Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Realme U1

The Realme U1 was the first affordable smartphone with a 25-megapixel selfie snapper. Launched starting at Rs 11,999, it will now be available starting Rs 7,999. You can buy it from Amazon India.

Features Realme U1
Price 8999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.3-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Galaxy M30 from Samsung was one of the first smartphones in the segment to come with a 5,000mAh battery, triple cameras and more. With a launch price of Rs 14,990, you will now be able to buy it starting at Rs 9,999 from Amazon India.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30
Price 9999
Chipset Exynos 7904
OS Android Oreo
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Oppo F11 Pro

The Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel dual rear cameras, 6.5-inch FHD+ display and a pop-up selfie camera was launched for Rs 24,990. It will now be available via Amazon India starting at Rs 17,990. The smartphone also comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Features Oppo F11 Pro
Price 24990
Chipset Mediatek Helio P70
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Display 6.5-inch FHD+ display
Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh battery

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro was recently launched in India starting at Rs 14,990. It is now available at a discounted price of Rs 12,990. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back, an in-display selfie camera and 5,000mAh battery.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro
Price 14990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5000mAh

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

When talking about top 10 smartphone deals, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are the ones that offer the best value for money. The smartphones are getting a special price cut where the Redmi K20 is available for Rs 19,999. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, can be picked up starting at Rs 24,999.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are other set to interesting devices in the top 10 smartphone deals. Launched starting at Rs 39,999, the Pixel 3a is available for Rs 29,999. The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, is available for Rs 34,999.

Features Google Pixel 3a XL Google Pixel 3a
Price 44999 39999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.0-inch full HD+-1080 x 2160 pixels 5.6-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP 12MP
Front Camera 8MP 8MP
Battery 3,700mAh 3,000mAh

Apple iPhone XR

If you want an iPhone that offers the best software and hardware experience without creating a hole in your pocket, the Apple iPhone XR could be a good option. It is available starting at Rs 44,999 from Amazon India.

Features Apple iPhone XR
Price 49900
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
OS iOS 12
Display LCD-6.1-inch
Internal Memory 64GB onboard storage
Rear Camera 12MP
Front Camera 7MP
Battery

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were launched just a few months back. Now that OnePlus 7T series is here, these smartphones are getting a good discount. The OnePlus 7 can be bought starting at Rs 29,999. The OnePlus 7 Pro model, on the other hand, can be availed starting at Rs 44,999.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

If you want the Note experience, the Galaxy Note 9 could be one of the best options to go for on a budget. It is available for Rs 42,999, which is a good Rs 25,000 discount from the launch price. You can buy it from Amazon India.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Price 67900
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP
Battery 4,000mAh

