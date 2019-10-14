Diwali is just around the corner and the sales have started. Flipkart is hosting Big Diwali Sale between October 12 and October 16. Meanwhile, Amazon India is hosting Great Indian Festival between October 13 and October 17. During the sale period, you can avail good discounts on smartphones and other electronic products. We have compiled a list of top 10 smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon India for you.
Besides the special discount, you can avail some extra benefits with the exchange bonus programs. On Flipkart, you can get flat 10 percent discounts on SBI credit cards. Similarly, on Amazon India, you can get flat 10 percent discount, up to Rs 3500, on ICICI bank credit and debit cards. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the deals.
Top 10 smartphone deals not to miss
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
The Redmi Note 7S is the most affordable smartphone to feature a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Launched for Rs 10,999, it is now available starting at Rs 8,999. The top model with 64GB storage can be availed for Rs 9,999. You can buy it from Flipkart and Mi.com.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
|Price
|9999
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 660 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch full HD+
|Internal Memory
|3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Realme U1
The Realme U1 was the first affordable smartphone with a 25-megapixel selfie snapper. Launched starting at Rs 11,999, it will now be available starting Rs 7,999. You can buy it from Amazon India.
|Features
|Realme U1
|Price
|8999
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Display
|6.3-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM with 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 12MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|25MP
|Battery
|3,500mAh
Samsung Galaxy M30
The Galaxy M30 from Samsung was one of the first smartphones in the segment to come with a 5,000mAh battery, triple cameras and more. With a launch price of Rs 14,990, you will now be able to buy it starting at Rs 9,999 from Amazon India.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy M30
|Price
|9999
|Chipset
|Exynos 7904
|OS
|Android Oreo
|Display
|Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Oppo F11 Pro
The Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel dual rear cameras, 6.5-inch FHD+ display and a pop-up selfie camera was launched for Rs 24,990. It will now be available via Amazon India starting at Rs 17,990. The smartphone also comes with a 4,000mAh battery.
|Features
|Oppo F11 Pro
|Price
|24990
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P70
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Display
|6.5-inch FHD+ display
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM and 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh battery
Vivo Z1 Pro
The Vivo Z1 Pro was recently launched in India starting at Rs 14,990. It is now available at a discounted price of Rs 12,990. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back, an in-display selfie camera and 5,000mAh battery.
|Features
|Vivo Z1 Pro
|Price
|14990
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
|Display
|6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro
When talking about top 10 smartphone deals, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are the ones that offer the best value for money. The smartphones are getting a special price cut where the Redmi K20 is available for Rs 19,999. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, can be picked up starting at Rs 24,999.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
|Xiaomi Redmi K20
|Price
|27999
|21999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Display
|AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
|AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|6GB RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
|Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|20MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,000mAh
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL
The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are other set to interesting devices in the top 10 smartphone deals. Launched starting at Rs 39,999, the Pixel 3a is available for Rs 29,999. The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, is available for Rs 34,999.
|Features
|Google Pixel 3a XL
|Google Pixel 3a
|Price
|44999
|39999
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 710 SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.0-inch full HD+-1080 x 2160 pixels
|5.6-inch full HD+
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|12MP
|12MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|8MP
|Battery
|3,700mAh
|3,000mAh
Apple iPhone XR
If you want an iPhone that offers the best software and hardware experience without creating a hole in your pocket, the Apple iPhone XR could be a good option. It is available starting at Rs 44,999 from Amazon India.
|Features
|Apple iPhone XR
|Price
|49900
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
|OS
|iOS 12
|Display
|LCD-6.1-inch
|Internal Memory
|64GB onboard storage
|Rear Camera
|12MP
|Front Camera
|7MP
|Battery
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro
The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were launched just a few months back. Now that OnePlus 7T series is here, these smartphones are getting a good discount. The OnePlus 7 can be bought starting at Rs 29,999. The OnePlus 7 Pro model, on the other hand, can be availed starting at Rs 44,999.
|Features
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|OnePlus 7
|Price
|48999
|32999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+
|Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP
|48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|16MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|3,700mAh
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
If you want the Note experience, the Galaxy Note 9 could be one of the best options to go for on a budget. It is available for Rs 42,999, which is a good Rs 25,000 discount from the launch price. You can buy it from Amazon India.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy Note 9
|Price
|67900
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Display
|6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual 12MP + 12MP
|Front Camera
|12MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
