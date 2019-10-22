Top 10 smartphone deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart sales

There has never been a better time to buy a new smartphone. Whether you are looking for a budget smartphone or a premium device, there is something for everyone during the sale. Both Amazon India and Flipkart are hosting Diwali festive sale where they are offering smartphones at discount. Flipkart is offering 10 percent instant discount with SBI card and 10 percent off all banks. Amazon, on the other hand, is offering 10 percent instant discount with Axis, Citi and RuPay cards. Here is a look at 10 smartphone deals that you should not miss.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

The Redmi Note 7S is available as the most affordable 48-megapixel camera smartphone. On Flipkart, the Redmi Note 7S with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. There is an extra 10 percent off on prepaid, which brings the effective price of 4GB RAM variant down to Rs 9,000. The Redmi Note 7S features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 SoC, 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs MIUI 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

On Amazon India, the Galaxy M30s is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999. The base model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. The Galaxy M30s comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery, has a 6.4-inch display, 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

The Redmi Y3 is available with a discount of Rs 4,000 on Amazon India during Great Indian Festival sale. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,999. The 3GB RAM variant is available with extra Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on prepaid orders. The Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 632, dual 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel AI rear camera setup. There is 4,000mAh battery and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs MIUI 10 and should be updated to MIUI 11 when it becomes available.

Realme 5

Realme 5 is another capable device in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs 8,999 while 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 9,999. There is also an extra 10 percent off on prepaid orders. It has a 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear cameras and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. There is a 5,000mAh battery and it runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+

If you are looking for a flagship smartphone in budget then look no further than Galaxy S9 series. During the sale on Flipkart, the Galaxy S9 is available for Rs 29,999 while the Galaxy S9+ is available for Rs 34,999. The devices are available with extra 10 percent off on prepaid. The Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while Galaxy S9+ offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both are powered by Exynos 9810 SoC, Quad HD+ display, up to 3,500mAh battery.

Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL

If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone with absolute best camera then look at Pixel 3a series. The Pixel 3a with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. The Pixel 3a XL with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 34,999. These devices are getting up to 25 percent discount during the sale.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are also available with massive discount. The 64GB variant of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are available for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999. Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 20 percent on these devices. The iPhone XS and XS Max are premium devices with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED display. They use A12 Bionic chipset, have dual 12-megapixel cameras and support Face ID for biometric recognition.

Apple iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is available for Rs 44,900 on Amazon India. The deal is not as exciting as the Rs 39,900 price seen on the device during the first sale. It features a 6.1-inch LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. It has a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. Like the iPhone X, it also support Face ID for facial recognition. It has 2,942mAh battery and offers best battery life on any iPhone yet.

Realme X

If you are looking for a smartphone with pop-up selfie camera then Realme X is one of the cheapest. It is available starting at Rs 16,999 and there is an extra 10 percent off on prepaid orders. Realme X comes equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Kirin 710, 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It also sports an under-display fingerprint sensor, runs ColorOS 6 and packs a 3,765mAh battery.

Motorola One Series

Motorola One Macro with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 9,999. The One Action is available for Rs 11,999 while the One Vision with 128GB storage is available for Rs 14,999.

