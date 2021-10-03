Top 5 smartphone deals on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 12, Pixel 4a, iPhone SE, more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for everyone starting today. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering a massive discount on smartphones from across several brands including Redmi, Realme, Poco, Samsung, Apple, Google, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G first sale in India today: Festive discounts, price

For the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the e-commerce giant has partnered with ICICI and Axis bank to offer an extra 10 percent instant discount. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will continue until October 10. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini now under Rs 36,000: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members

Let’s check out the top 5 smartphone deals available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale today. Also Read - iPhone 12 available at a discounted price of Rs 47,499 on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 is available at the lowest ever price tag during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The iPhone model is available at a starting price of Rs 49,999 for the 64GB storage model. Additionally, you can available a 10 percent instant discount using Axis or ICICI bank cards. Notably, the maximum discount on these cards will be Rs 1500.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini is also available at a massive discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The iPhone model can be grabbed at a price starting at Rs 38,999 for the base 64GB storage model. Additionally, you can available a 10 percent instant discount using Axis or ICICI bank cards, up to Rs 1500.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a is available at the lowest ever price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone camera is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999. Additionally, you can get a 10 percent instant discount on shopping with Axis or ICICI bank card. This will further bring down the price of the smartphone.

iPhone SE

iPhone SE is also available at the lowest ever price tag on Flipkart today. This iPhone model is available at a discounted price of Rs 26,999. Additionally, you can avail 10 percent instant discount on making the purchase with ICICI or Axis bank card.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 can be grabbed at the lowest ever price tag of Rs 15,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The discount price is inclusive of the 10 percent instant discount as a part of the bank offer. This is a limited-period deal.