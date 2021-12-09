2 / 5

Realme 8s

The Realme 8s 5G is available at Rs 19,999, down from Rs 22,999 on Flipkart. The online shopping platform offers several deals, including flat Rs 100 off on the first Flipkart Pay Later order of ₹500 and above. Also, you get additional Rs 2000 off on Debit and Credit cards. The freebie offer includes up to 40 percent off on PharmEasy and Free Rs 100 Cashback on ZebPay. One bank offer applicable with this smartphone is 20 percent off on 1st txn with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and Mobikwik.