comscore Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones: Boat rockerz, Mivi Duopods, Realme buds, more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones
News

Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones

Deals

Several offers are available on the e-commerce website Amazon, through which users can buy any product at a very low price. Not only expensive products but also low-priced products can be purchased from Amazon at low prices. Here is a list of bluetooth earphones that are available at a discount price of Rs 1,499 on Amazon.

Mivi Collar Flash Bluetooth Earphones

Several offers are available on the e-commerce website Amazon, through which users can buy any product at a very low price. Not only expensive products but also low-priced products can be purchased from Amazon at low prices. Now, the online retailer is offering huge discounts on the headphones and accessories, after which they can be bought for a discounted price of Rs 1,499. Also Read - Amazon's cloud service launches new chipsets to compete with Intel, Nvidia

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth Wireless Ear Earphones Also Read - Steam Autumn Sale now live: Discounts on FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth Wireless Ear Earphones

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth Wireless Ear Earphones is priced at Rs 1,499 on Amazon currently. You can avail flat Rs 150 instant discount on City Union Bank Debit Mastercard Transactions. Additionally, you can also get no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000. The online shopping website Amazon allows you to get GST invoices and save up to 28% on business purchases. Also Read - Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Mivi DuoPods A25 True Wireless Earbuds

Mivi DuoPods A25 True Wireless Earbuds

The Mivi DuoPods A25 True Wireless Earbuds is available at Rs 1,199 with several offers, including Rs 150 instant discount on City Union Bank Debit Mastercard Transactions. The Mivi DuoPods A25 has a studio-quality sound output, Bluetooth 5.0, and touch intuitive controls. The company claims that it is splashproof and sweatproof.

realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Earphones

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Earphones

The realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Earphones costs Rs 1,499 on Amazon. It features an 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver, USB Type-C Fast charging, up to 17 hours total playback, multi-device switching with an instant magnetic connection, and IPX4 water-resistant. You can avail of several offers on this wireless earphone, such as flat Rs 150 instant discount on City Union Bank Debit Mastercard Transactions.

pTron Bassbuds Vista in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

pTron Bassbuds Vista in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

The pTron Bassbuds Vista in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones is priced at Rs 999. It comes with 40mAh Li-Polymer Battery in each Bud, Hi-Fi audio quality and Deep Bass, Bluetooth v5.1, Instant Auto-pairing, and Voice Assistants. In addition, it features a micro-USB cable and IPX4 sweat/splash resistant.

Mivi Collar Flash Bluetooth Earphones

Mivi Collar Flash Bluetooth Earphones

The Mivi Collar Flash Bluetooth Earphones are priced at Rs 999 with flat Rs 150 instant discount on City Union Bank Debit Mastercard Transactions. It comes with 10mm dynamic drivers and IPX 4 rating and is sweat and dustproof.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 4:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones: Boat rockerz, Mivi Duopods, Realme buds, more
Deals
Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones: Boat rockerz, Mivi Duopods, Realme buds, more
Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time

Gaming

Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time

Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part Two: New features, changes, and more

Gaming

Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part Two: New features, changes, and more

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Features

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year

Gaming

Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Could SpaceX be nearing its end? Elon Musk doesn’t deny the possibility

Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones: Boat rockerz, Mivi Duopods, Realme buds, more

Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time

Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part Two: New features, changes, and more

Samsung Power Adaptor Duo 2 in 1 Charger Launched

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones: Boat rockerz, Mivi Duopods, Realme buds, more

Deals

Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones: Boat rockerz, Mivi Duopods, Realme buds, more
This is how you can get an Amazon Prime membership at the old price of Rs 999: Check validity, price hike, updates

Entertainment

This is how you can get an Amazon Prime membership at the old price of Rs 999: Check validity, price hike, updates
Amazon's cloud service launches new chipsets to compete with Intel, Nvidia

News

Amazon's cloud service launches new chipsets to compete with Intel, Nvidia
Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

Gaming

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals
Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी ने महंगा किया अपना सस्ता फोन, अब खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

शाओमी जल्द भारत में लॉन्च करेगी 108MP कैमरे वाला धांसू फोन

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, BIS पर हुआ लिस्ट

फ्लिपकार्ट पर आ रही नई सेल, जानें डेट और ऑफर डिटेल्स

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च होंगे ये स्मार्टफोन्स, शाओमी उतारेगा पहला डिवाइस

Latest Videos

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

Reviews

HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?
Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon | Poco laptop may target gamers

News

Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon | Poco laptop may target gamers

News

Could SpaceX be nearing its end? Elon Musk doesn’t deny the possibility
News
Could SpaceX be nearing its end? Elon Musk doesn’t deny the possibility
Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones: Boat rockerz, Mivi Duopods, Realme buds, more

Deals

Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones: Boat rockerz, Mivi Duopods, Realme buds, more
Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time

Gaming

Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time
Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part Two: New features, changes, and more

Gaming

Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part Two: New features, changes, and more
Samsung Power Adaptor Duo 2 in 1 Charger Launched

News

Samsung Power Adaptor Duo 2 in 1 Charger Launched

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers