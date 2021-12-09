Online shopping platform Flipkart keeps on bringing several deals on budget as well as high-end smartphones. Today we are compiling a list of budget smartphones available at several bank offers, discounts, and deals. Additionally, these smartphones are priced at less than Rs 10,000. Also Read - Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale ends tonight: Check out the best deals on smartphones

Realme Narzo 50A

The Realme Narzo 50A is available at Rs 10,499, down from Rs 12,999 on Flipkart. You will also get Rs 1000 off on a prepaid or exchange offer. Additionally, you can also avail of flat Rs 100 off on the first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above along with 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The online shopping platform also allows you to avail yourself of up to 40 percent off on PharmEasy. Also Read - Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

Redmi 10 Prime

The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 13,280 with several bank offers and deals. You get 20 percent off on 1st txn with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and Mobikwik. In addition, you can also avail of 5 percent unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and flat Rs 100 off on the first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above.

Infinix Smart 5A

You will get Infinix Smart 5A at just Rs 6,999 on the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. If you buy this smartphone with an exchange, you will get up to Rs 6,450 off. You can also avail of flat Rs 100 off on the first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above with extra Rs 1000 off. You also get 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Poco C31

The Poco C31 is available at extra Rs 2500 off on Flipkart, which is priced at Rs 9,499. You can avail of this smartphone with 20 percent off on 1st txn with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and Mobikwik. The online shopping platform offers Free BTC Worth ₹151-CoinDCX and Google Nest Mini at Rs 1499.

Moto E40

The Moto E40 is priced at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 10,999. You get an extra 10 percent off along with 9 percent off on this smartphone. Under the Freebie offer, you can also avail yourself of up to 40 percent off on PharmEasy. Additionally, you can also get Google Nest Mini at Rs 1499. If you buy this smartphone under an exchange offer, you will be able to get Rs 9,450 off on the product.