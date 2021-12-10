Top deals on room heaters under Rs 20,000 on Flipkart: Havells room heater, Usha room heater, and more

If you are also planning to buy a new heater for yourself, then this time can prove to be very beneficial for you. Room heaters are available at an affordable price on the popular e-commerce site Flipkart. From Havells, Russell, Usha, to several other brands have listed their room heaters at a price segment of Rs 20,000. Here are some best deals from Flipkart on room heaters. Also Read - Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones

Havells room heater

The Havells room heater is priced at Rs 16,500, down from Rs 19,995. The product is available with several banks offers, including flat ₹100 off on the first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above. If you are a Citi bank user, you can avail of 10 percent off on Citi Credit and Debit Cards, up to Rs 1500 on orders of Rs 5000 and above. In addition, you can also get 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Also Read - Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro and more available with impressive deals: What you need to know

Russell Hobbs room heater

The Russell Hobbs room heater is available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990. It comes with 10 percent off on Federal Bank Debit/Credit Cards, up to Rs 1500 on orders of Rs 5000 and above. You can also shop & earn Pass – Buy 101 Gift Voucher, Get 5 percent Cashback on monthly purchases. The MI on this product starts from Rs 624 per month. Also Read - 6 Best Smartphone Deals of the Day: Vivo V9 Pro for Rs 16,140, Oppo A7 for Rs 13,290 and more

Usha room heater

This room heater from Usha costs Rs 13,000 on Flipkart. You can access several deals on this heater, including 20 percent off on 1st txn with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and Mobikwik. Additionally, you will get flat Rs 100 off on the first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above. If you are a Federal Bank, you can avail of 10 percent off on Federal Bank Debit/Credit Cards up to Rs 1500 on orders of Rs 5000 and above.

Morphy Richards room heater

The Morphy Richards room heater is priced at Rs 12,150, down from Rs 16,666. You will get 27 percent off along with 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There’s a 10 percent off on Citi Credit and Debit Cards, up to Rs 1500 on orders of Rs 5000 and above. You can also Shop & Earn Pass – Buy 101 Gift Voucher, Get 5 percent Cashback on monthly purchases.

BAJAJ Majesty room heater

The BAJAJ Majesty room heater is priced at Rs 12,000 on Flipkart, down from Rs 12,999. You get 7 percent off on the product. You get 20 percent off on 1st txn with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and Mobikwik. There is also 10 percent off on Citi Credit and Debit Cards, up to Rs 1500 on orders of Rs 5000 and above.