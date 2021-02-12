comscore Top folding smartphone deals in February 2021: Galaxy Z Flip, Moto Razr
Top folding smartphone deals in February 2021: Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola Razr, and more

Interested in folding smartphones? Check out some top deals on folding phones from Samsung and Motorola via Flipkart and Samsung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

There’s no doubt that folding phones are a saving grace in an otherwise boring category of smartphones. In 2020, we saw a couple of interesting phones experimenting with the form factor, launching at stratospheric prices. While the 2021 batch is yet to come out, folding phones from the last year are now available at interesting prices. In fact, if you want to upgrade yourself to the next-gen, this could be a good time to do so. Also Read - Motorola Moto E6i is the latest budget, Android Go smartphone: Know details

India currently gets to witness folding phones from two brands only (as of now) – Samsung and Motorola. Both these brands offer a total of five devices in various form factors, and across different price points. Given that these are almost a year old, these phones are selling at their lowest prices. Hence, if you are willing to upgrade this Spring season, check out some of these deals. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 specs, price and launch date leak for both 4G and 5G variants

Top folding smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Image: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

This is the most affordable folding smartphone to grab in India today. Head over to Amazon and you will find the Purple Galaxy Z Flip selling at a price of Rs 68,990. For the other colour variants, you will have to shell Rs 84,999. There are some interesting EMI-based deals and offers, along with an interesting exchange offer. The Galaxy Z Flip has the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip inside but has a permanent crease around the hinge area. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 Power, G30 will pack huge batteries; full specifications, images leaked

Motorola Razr

Motorola

Image: Motorola RAZR

At Rs 74,999, the Motorola Razr trades blows with the Galaxy Z Flip for being most affordable folding smartphone. The first-gen Razr lacks the polish of the newer model but the Snapdragon 710 chip coupled to a near-stock version of Android is just enough for daily tasks. The clever hinge system prevents the permanent crease while the overall styling is unmistakably iconic.

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola Razr 5G

Image: Motorola Razr 5G

The Razr 5G is comparatively expensive to the 4G version with a price of Rs 1,24,999 but it is on the whole that much better. The Snapdragon 765G chip is noticeably faster, the 48-megapixel main camera clicks better photos, and the entire build quality is more durable. Axis Bank customers can get a 5 percent discount while Bank of Baroda debit card users will get 10 percent discount. Those wanting to exchange their old phones can benefit from a discount of up to Rs 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Image: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung is yet to provide any major discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G – it still sells at a price of Rs 1,49,999. However, this is the best folding phone we have seen on far. A 6.2-inch conventional AMOLED display on the outside and a 7.3-inch folding AMOLED display on the inside sort of justifying the high price. The Snapdragon 865 provides fast performance as well as 5G connectivity. Even the cameras are as good as the Galaxy S20 series. EMI offers for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G starts at Rs 7060 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

samsung

Image: Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Galaxy Fold costs Rs 1,73,999 but it is barely any good in 2021. It comparatively delicate than the Z Fold 2, isn’t as fast and will be supported for a year lesser. The EMI offer starts at a monthly price of Rs 8,190. We suggest you skip this one and go for the more affordable Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G.

Published Date: February 12, 2021 2:01 PM IST
  • Published Date: February 12, 2021 2:01 PM IST

Best Sellers