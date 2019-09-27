Dussehra is just around the corner, and Diwali is not too far away too. These are the festivals where people generally prefer buying electronics, vehicles, and more. If we look at the market trends, smart TVs and smartphones are some of the most desired products. If you are planning to buy a new TV this festive season, Flipkart is hosting Big Billion Days sale. Amazon India, on the other hand, is hosting the Great Indian Festival. During the sale, there will be a number of smart TV deals to choose from. Here is a look at popular deals.

LED TVs under Rs 10,000

Micromax is offering a 32-inch HD ready LED TV for Rs 9,499. Similarly, Shinco is offering a 24-inch HD Ready LED TV for as low as Rs 4,999. The 32-inch model will cost you Rs 5,999, whereas the new HD Ready model with Uniwall UI will set you back by Rs 7,999. The Kodak 32-inch HD Ready TV will be available for Rs 8,999, which is regularly sold at Rs 10,499.

Smart TVs under Rs 20,000

The price point between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 is an interesting one. The Xiaomi HD Ready smart TV with built-in Chromecast will be available for Rs 10,999. Sanyo will be selling the Kaizen 32-inch smart TV for Rs 11,499. TCL Full HD smart TV with a 40-inch display will be available for Rs 15,999. Even Samsung 32-inch HD Ready LED TV will be available for Rs 13,999. Then there are brands like Vu and iFFALCON that also have smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 price point.

Smart TVs under Rs 30,000

In the next price slab, we have smart TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vu to name a few. The 43-inch Vu Pixelight 4K UHD TV will be available for Rs 23,999. Xiaomi has Mi LED TV 4A Pro with 43-inch FHD screen for Rs 21,999. Vu also has a 50-inch UHD TV for Rs 28,999. Besides the festive discount, no cost EMI and instant discounts will also be applicable on certain products.