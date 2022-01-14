comscore Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more
The company has made the Big Savings Days sale page live on its official site. This includes many items ranging from smartphones, furniture, electronic items, and clothing.

flipkart big saving days

Flipkart has announced its BIG Saving Days Sale 2022. E-commerce site Flipkart has started this sale for the special occasion of Republic Day (January 26). In this sale, customers will get up to 80% off on many items on Republic Day. The company has made the Big Savings Days sale page live on its official site. This includes many items ranging from smartphones, furniture, electronic items, and clothing. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2022: Smartphone deals from Realme, Samsung, OnePlus

Here are the top deals on smart TV’s during Flipkart Big Saving Days:

MOTOROLA ZX2 40 inches Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The MOTOROLA ZX2 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs 24,999, down from Rs 39,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The smart TV is available at a 20 percent instant discount of up to Rs 200 on the First time Dhani One Freedom Card. You can also avail of 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. In addition, you can also get Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) at Rs 4999 and Google Nest Mini at Rs 1999. Also Read - Flipkart Curtain Raiser sale begins: Massive discount on iPhone SE, Google Pixel 4a, Realme 8i, and more

Nokia 43 inches Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV.

The Nokia 109 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV is priced at Rs 33,999 on Flipkart. The original price of this smart TV is Rs 45,999. Overall, you save Rs 12000, i.e., a 26 percent discount on this product during Flipkart saving days sale. You can also avail 20 percent instant discount of up to  Rs 200 on First time Dhani One Freedom Card along with 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale smartphone deals revealed: Pixel 4a, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G60, and more

Mi 4X 43 inches Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV.

The Mi 4X 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV costs Rs 29,999, which means overall you save Rs 5000, i.e., 14 percent on this product. The original price of this smart TV is Rs 34,999. You get additional Rs 1000 off on select CITI Debit / Credit Card transactions. Additionally, you will also be able to Sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 100.

OnePlus Y Series 40 inches Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The OnePlus Y Series 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart Android TV is priced at Rs 23,999, down from Rs 27,999 during Flipkart saving days sale. You get additional Rs 2000 off on select Axis Bank Debit card transactions and additional Rs 2000 off on Kotak Debit/Credit card EMI transactions. The cost of EMI starts at Rs 2,667 per month. Under partner offer, you can sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 100.

SONY BRAVIA  32 inches HD Ready LED Smart TV

The SONY BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV is available at Rs 26,499, which is down from its original price of Rs 29,999. The smart TV is available at a 20 percent instant discount of up to Rs 200 on the First time Dhani One Freedom Card. You can also avail of 5% percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 2:03 PM IST

