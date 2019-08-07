Top smartphone deals from Realme, Honor and Asus

As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, e-commerce platforms want to join the celebration too. Both Amazon India and Flipkart have announced their own Independence Day sales. Amazon Freedom Sale is being held from August 8 to August 11 with Prime members getting early access at 12:00PM IST on August 7. Flipkart has announced National Shopping Days being held from August 8 to August 10. As always, the sales on both the platforms will see discount on best-selling smartphones. Here is a look at top smartphone deals from major brands.

Realme smartphone deals on Flipkart

During Flipkart’s National Shopping Days, Realme has announced offer price on Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme X, Realme 3i and Realme C1. The 4GB RAM variant of Realme 2 Pro will be available at offer price of Rs 10,490. The 4GB RAM variant of Realme 3 Pro will be available for Rs 12,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage will be available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. Realme 3i with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 7,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999.

Realme X with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will go on open sale starting midnight of August 8 via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 16,999. There is also special sale of Master Edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 19,999. Realme 3 with 3GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage will be available for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 10,499. The 2GB RAM variant of Realme C1 with 32GB storage is available for Rs 6,999. There is also 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Card and flat Rs 500 off.

Realme smartphone deals on Amazon India

During Amazon Freedom Sale, Realme is offering discount only on Realme U1. The smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 8,999. The 3GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 9,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 10,999. There will also be 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Those buying the smartphone will also get Rs 1,000 cashback on Amazon Pay transactions.

Asus smartphone deals on Flipkart

Asus has announced discount and offers on smartphones during Flipkart’s National Shopping Days sale. Asus ZenFone 5Z will be available at flat Rs 5,000 off. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 19,999 while the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 23,999. Flipkart is also offering complete mobile protection worth Rs 2,499 for Rs 399. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 is available with flat Rs 500 off.

The 3GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 7,499. The 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants will be available for Rs 8,499 and Rs 11,499 respectively. Asus Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Max M2 are also getting flat Rs 500 off during the sale. After discount, the Zenfone Max M1 will be available for Rs 6,499. The Zenfone Max M2 with 3GB RAM will be available for Rs 7,499 while the 4GB RAM variant will set you back by Rs 8,999. There is also extra exchange offer of Rs 3,000 on Asus 6Z during the sale.

Honor smartphone deals on Flipkart

Honor is offering up to 55 percent off on smartphones during Flipkart’s Independence Day sale. During the sale, consumers will get an instant 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. There is also limited period offer price on some of Honor’s best-selling smartphones. The recently launched Honor 20i with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is being discounted to Rs 12,999. The 6GB RAM variant of Honor 20 will be available for Rs 29,999, a discount of Rs 6,000 from the launch price.

Honor 10 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 24,999. The Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM is available for Rs 8,999 while the 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 10,999. Honor Play with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage launched at Rs 21,999 and is now available for Rs 12,999. Honor 9N with 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage is available for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. The 3GB RAM variant of Honor 9N is available for Rs 7,999. Honor 9 Lite is available starting at Rs 7,999 while Honor 8C and Honor 8X start at Rs 7,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Features Asus Zenfone 5Z Honor 20i Realme X Price 29999 14999 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core 64-bit Processor Huawei Kirin 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android Oreo with New Asus ZenUI 5 Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display Super IPS Display-6.2-inches, 19:9 aspect ratio-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 6.21-inch-Full HD+ 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 256GB Storage + 8GB RAM 6GB RAM and 256GB 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP dual Camera Triple – 24MP + 8MP + 2MP Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 8 MP with F2.0 aperture 32MP 16MP Battery 3300 mAh battery 3,400mAh 3,765mAh