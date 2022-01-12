Upcoming smartphone deals on amazon republic day sale: OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and more

Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale has been announced. Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale will start on January 17 and ends on January 20. If you are preparing to buy something, then there will be a lot of discounts on Amazon on the occasion of Republic Day. As usual, Amazon Prime members can access this sale a day in advance, i.e., starting at 12:00 AM on January 16. The sale will include over 80 new products across categories and various products at great prices from Indian small and medium businesses. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day sales to kick off on January 17: Offers, discounts and more

The e-commerce giant will give Up to 40% off on Mobiles from top brands, including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Apple. There will be up to 60% off on Televisions from Top brands, including Redmi (32 and 50), Oneplus, Sony, Samsung, Mi. In addition, you will also get up to 70 percent off on electronics & accessories from top brands: Intel, HP, Boat, Lenovo, Asus, Dell, Samsung, LG, Sony.

Here is the list of upcoming smartphone deals on amazon republic day sale 2022:

Also Read - Metaverse trend is raging but not everyone is buying into the hype

OnePlus 9RT 5G

The India launch date of the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds has been announced. Both these devices will be introduced in the country on January 14. OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 have already been launched in China. On January 3, 2022, the brand teased the launch of these products in India and then announced its launch dates within a few hours.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11T Pro will be launched on the e-commerce website Amazon on January 19, in the name of HyperPhone. This smartphone was introduced in the European market last year with Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. This phone will also get a 120W fast charging feature like Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Also, a display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate will be given to the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was launched in India recently. Samsung has launched two variants of this phone in India. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phone has been launched for Rs 49,999. This is the price of its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. At the same time, the second variant of the phone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage has come for a price of 53,999.

Tecno Pop 5

Tecno Pop 5 LTE has been launched in the Indian market. This is the new member of Techno’s Pop Series. The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 14 local languages. Tecno Pop 5 LTE was launched last year in Pakistan and the Philippines. Tecno Pop 5 LTE has a 6.52-inch display. The price of Tecno Pop 5 LTE has been kept at Rs 6,299, and it can be purchased from Amazon India. It will go on sale from January 16. The phone can be purchased in Deepsea, Ice Blue, and Turquoise Cyan color.