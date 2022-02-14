comscore Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Valentine's Day offer: Amazon announces cashback offer on Prime membership
News

Valentine's Day offer: Amazon announces cashback offer on Prime membership

Deals

If you join Amazon Prime via the Youth Offer, you can invite your friends and family members (aged between 18-24 years) via the Prime Referrals page available on the Amazon app.

amazon prime

Valentine’s Day is finally here! In case you are still looking for a useful Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, Amazon has just the right answer for you. Amazon has announced an Amazon Prime Referrals program for youngsters in the age group of 18-24 years. For the unversed, Amazon Youth Offer provides 50 percent off on the Amazon Prime membership to users 18-24 years of age. Also Read - Valentine's Day: Google doodle celebrates the day of love with a lovelorn hampsters game

If you join Amazon Prime via the Youth Offer, you can invite your friends and family members (aged between 18-24 years) via the Prime Referrals page available on the Amazon app. Once the other person joins and verifies the age, you will get a 15-day free Prime membership extension and your friend will get a 60 percent cashback on the price of the Prime plan they have purchased. Also Read - Swiping to find a special someone this Valentine's season? You NEED to steer clear of romance frauds

The 60 percent off includes 50 percent off on Youth Offer and 10 percent offer as a one-time referral reward. The cashback value can be up to Rs 900 for the 1-year plan. Also Read - Skip flowers and chocolates! Here are the best Valentines Day gifts your partner actually wants

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the offer:

Plan your friend joins Cashback your friend gets:
50% (Youth Offer) + Extra 10% (Referral Reward)
Monthly Plan (Rs 179)
Rs 90 cashback for Youth Offer + Extra Rs 18 cashback as referral reward
Month Plan (Rs 459)
Rs 230 cashback for Youth Offer + Extra Rs 46 cashback as referral reward
1 Year Plan (Rs 1499)
Rs 750 cashback for Youth Offer + Extra Rs 150 cashback as referral reward

For the unversed, Amazon Prime membership offers perks including unlimited Free fast delivery, access to Prime Video streaming service, Prime Music and Prime Reading.

For the unversed, Amazon is currently hosting a ‘Camera Gifting Days’ sale where buyers can purchase cameras at discounts. During the sale, buyers can get an instant discount of 10 percent on Bank of Baroda cards. For gifting purposes, customers can choose Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Cupid Box which is available at Rs 5,999. This box includes Instax Mini 11 Camera, Instax Mini Glossy Film Pack 10×2, Instax Fridge Magnet (5/pack), Instax LED Bunting and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 3:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Jio ventures into satellite broadband market with Jio Space Technology
Telecom
Jio ventures into satellite broadband market with Jio Space Technology
Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Deals

Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

Gaming

Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000

Mobiles

Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000

Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7

Wearables

Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000

Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7

Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features

Ashneer Grover-BharatPe controversy: What s cooking in the shark tank

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Deals

Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership
Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game

News

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 3D maze game
Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Features

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps
Valentine's Day offers on Dizo wearables, Nothing Ear 1 earbuds and more

Deals

Valentine's Day offers on Dizo wearables, Nothing Ear 1 earbuds and more
Valentine's Day sale: Best deals on iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Air, AirPods 3 and more

Deals

Valentine's Day sale: Best deals on iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Air, AirPods 3 and more

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire क्यों हुआ भारत में बैन? सरकार ने बताई वजह

WhatsApp Web के सभी यूजर्स के लिए आ रहा वीडियो और वॉइस कॉलिंग फीचर, जानें कैसे करें यूज

इस भारतीय रिसर्चर ने कर दिखाया ऐसा काम कि गूगल कर रहा जमकर तारीफ

Infinix Zero 5G भारत में लॉन्च, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ दिए गए कई शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire: बैन की हवा के बीच आया Valentine's Special इवेंट, लेजेंडरी गन स्किन मिलेगी फ्री

Latest Videos

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022
Gaming
Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022
Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000

Mobiles

Vivo T1 5G sale starts today: Here's where to purchase, get discount of up to Rs 1,000
Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7

Wearables

Garmin to launch a new smartwatch in India on February 17, likely be Garmin Fenix 7
Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

Gaming

Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here
Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features

News

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check availability, features

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers