Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Valentine’s Day is finally here! In case you are still looking for a useful Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, Amazon has just the right answer for you. Amazon has announced an Amazon Prime Referrals program for youngsters in the age group of 18-24 years. For the unversed, Amazon Youth Offer provides 50 percent off on the Amazon Prime membership to users 18-24 years of age. Also Read - Valentine's Day: Google doodle celebrates the day of love with a lovelorn hampsters game

If you join Amazon Prime via the Youth Offer, you can invite your friends and family members (aged between 18-24 years) via the Prime Referrals page available on the Amazon app. Once the other person joins and verifies the age, you will get a 15-day free Prime membership extension and your friend will get a 60 percent cashback on the price of the Prime plan they have purchased. Also Read - Swiping to find a special someone this Valentine's season? You NEED to steer clear of romance frauds

The 60 percent off includes 50 percent off on Youth Offer and 10 percent offer as a one-time referral reward. The cashback value can be up to Rs 900 for the 1-year plan. Also Read - Skip flowers and chocolates! Here are the best Valentines Day gifts your partner actually wants

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the offer: