Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Valentine’s Day is finally here! In case you are still looking for a useful Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, Amazon has just the right answer for you. Amazon has announced an Amazon Prime Referrals program for youngsters in the age group of 18-24 years. For the unversed, Amazon Youth Offer provides 50 percent off on the Amazon Prime membership to users 18-24 years of age. Also Read - Valentine's Day: Google doodle celebrates the day of love with a lovelorn hampsters game
If you join Amazon Prime via the Youth Offer, you can invite your friends and family members (aged between 18-24 years) via the Prime Referrals page available on the Amazon app. Once the other person joins and verifies the age, you will get a 15-day free Prime membership extension and your friend will get a 60 percent cashback on the price of the Prime plan they have purchased. Also Read - Swiping to find a special someone this Valentine's season? You NEED to steer clear of romance frauds
The 60 percent off includes 50 percent off on Youth Offer and 10 percent offer as a one-time referral reward. The cashback value can be up to Rs 900 for the 1-year plan. Also Read - Skip flowers and chocolates! Here are the best Valentines Day gifts your partner actually wants
Here’s a detailed breakdown of the offer:
|Plan your friend joins
|Cashback your friend gets:
50% (Youth Offer) + Extra 10% (Referral Reward)
|Monthly Plan (Rs 179)
|
Rs 90 cashback for Youth Offer + Extra Rs 18 cashback as referral reward
|Month Plan (Rs 459)
|
Rs 230 cashback for Youth Offer + Extra Rs 46 cashback as referral reward
|1 Year Plan (Rs 1499)
|
Rs 750 cashback for Youth Offer + Extra Rs 150 cashback as referral reward
For the unversed, Amazon Prime membership offers perks including unlimited Free fast delivery, access to Prime Video streaming service, Prime Music and Prime Reading.
For the unversed, Amazon is currently hosting a ‘Camera Gifting Days’ sale where buyers can purchase cameras at discounts. During the sale, buyers can get an instant discount of 10 percent on Bank of Baroda cards. For gifting purposes, customers can choose Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Cupid Box which is available at Rs 5,999. This box includes Instax Mini 11 Camera, Instax Mini Glossy Film Pack 10×2, Instax Fridge Magnet (5/pack), Instax LED Bunting and more.