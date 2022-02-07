comscore Samsung announces Valentine's Day offers on Galaxy Watch 4
Valentines Day Special: Samsung announces offers on Galaxy Watch 4

These Samsung offers are applicable till February 28 across Samsung.com/in, Samsung Exclusive Stores & retail stores. For the unversed, Garmin, Huawei and Fossil are also giving Valentine's Day offers on wearables.

galaxy-watch-4

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Samsung has announced offers and benefits on the purchase of its latest Galaxy Watch 4 which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. Starting today, customers can get benefits up to Rs 9,249 where they will get a hybrid leather band worth Rs 3,999 and extreme sports band worth Rs 3,249 at just Rs 999. Customers can Rs 3,000 off on leading bank credit and debit cards. Additionally, customers can choose to avail no cost EMI  at Rs 1,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition launched: Here’s the first look

Notably, these offers are applicable till February 28 across Samsung.com/in, Samsung Exclusive Stores & retail stores. For the unversed, Garmin, Huawei and Fossil are also giving Valentine’s Day offers on wearables. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition launched: When is the India launch?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with features like The health features include a blood oxygen monitor, the ability to measure body composition, sleep management, and more. The watches also come with a heart rate monitor and can also measure ECG. The smartwatch also comes with With a round watch dial and changeable straps, the smartwatches also come with over 90 exercise modes, the ability to track calories, count steps, GPS, a number of watch faces to choose from, and more. It runs WearOS (a first for a Samsung watch) that is designed by both Samsung and Google. Also Read - Google starts rolling out YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches: Check list here

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pricing

The standard Galaxy Watch 4 is coming in two variants for both the LTE and BT versions. The Watch 4 40mm in the BT spec costs Rs 23,999 whereas the 44mm version of the same costs Rs 26,999. The 40mm version in LTE costs Rs 28,999 whereas the 44mm version will set you back by Rs 31,999.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic costs Rs 31,999 for the 42mm version in BT-only spec whereas the 46mm version of the same costs Rs 34,999. The LTE version in the 42mm size costs Rs 36,999 whereas the 46mm variant will set you back by Rs 39,999.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2022 2:38 PM IST

