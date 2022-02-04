comscore Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Venu 2, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more
Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more

Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS earbuds, Huawei Watch GT, to Garmin Lily, Venu 2 series and more are available at discounts of up to Rs 5,000.

As Valentine’s Day is approaching, several brands have announced discounts and offers on a few products that you can gift your partner. These products include smartwatches, fitness bands, TWS earbuds and more. If you are still wondering what to gift your partner, here are the best deals available that you shouldn’t miss: Also Read - Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch with Bluetooth calling launched in India

Valentine’s Day offers on wearables

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro is now available at Rs 19,990, down from Rs 22,990 while the Huawei Watch GT2 Black is available at Rs 19,990. According to the company, buyers can also get additional bank discounts on select debit and credit cards. For the unversed, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro comes with Bluetooth calling functionality, 100 workout modes, up to 14-days of battery life, music controls, health modes and more. Huawei GT2 is now priced at Rs 12,490, down by Rs 2,500. In addition to that Huawei Band 6 is available at Rs 3,990, down from Rs 3,990. Also Read - Garmin launches Fenix 7 and Epix Gen 2 smartwatches: Specs, pricing, features

Huawei is also offering a discount on FreeBuds 4i earbuds. They are now available at Rs 5,490, down by Rs 1,500. Buyers can also get bank discounts on select credit and debit cards. Also Read - Garmin Fenix 7 series with long-lasting battery, Real-Time Stamina tool launched: Price, specs

Garmin is offering discounts on a handful of smartwatches and fitness bands. Launched at 41,990, Garmin Venu 2 is currently available at Rs 36,990 for purchase. It is available at a discount of Rs 5,000. Similarly, Garmin Venu 2S is also selling at a price of Rs 36,990, down from Rs 41,990. The Garmin Venu Sq Music and Venu Sq are now available at Rs 20,990 and Rs 15,990, respectively, down by Rs 5,000 each.

Garmin Lily is a stylish smartwatch that debuted in India at Rs 25,990 and is currently available at Rs 20,990. Additionally, Garmin is offering a discount of Rs 5,000 on its Garmin Vivosmart 4 fitness band. It is now selling at Rs 11,990, down from Rs 13,490. Fossil is also giving out gifts as Valentine’s Day special on the purchase of select smartwatches till 14 February.

  Published Date: February 4, 2022 3:01 PM IST

