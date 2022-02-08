Since Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and many are already searching for the perfect gift for their partner, Vijay Sales has announced massive discounts on Apple products including iPhones, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, HomePod and more. Vijay Sales’ “Share the Love with Apple at Vijay Sales” campaign is now live in India. So if you are thinking to buy an Apple product for your partner, now is the right time. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Best tech gifts for men if budget is no bar

Offers on Apple products

During this sale, buyers can get a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on ICICI Bank, Kodak and SBI Bank credit and debit cards on iPhones. Up to Rs 10,000 cashback on MacBook Pro models and Rs 4,000 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, Kotak and SBI Bank Debit cards on Apple iPad Air 4th generation. Customers will also get cashback of up to 2,500 n ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards on AirPods 2nd and 3rd generation. On the purchase of HomePods Mini, buyers will get up to Rs 1000 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards. Also Read - Valentine's Day: 5 gifting ideas for him under Rs 5,000

As per Vijay Sales, “Apple Watch Series 7 available from Rs 40, 290 additional cashback flat 3000 On ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards; Apple Watch SE starts from Rs 29, 900 additional cashback flat 2000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards.” Also Read - Apple Spring event 2022 date: Is iPhone SE 3 launching on March 8?

Here are the offer details along with effective cashback: