Since Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and many are already searching for the perfect gift for their partner, Vijay Sales has announced massive discounts on Apple products including iPhones, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, HomePod and more. Vijay Sales’ “Share the Love with Apple at Vijay Sales” campaign is now live in India. So if you are thinking to buy an Apple product for your partner, now is the right time. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Best tech gifts for men if budget is no bar
Offers on Apple products
During this sale, buyers can get a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on ICICI Bank, Kodak and SBI Bank credit and debit cards on iPhones. Up to Rs 10,000 cashback on MacBook Pro models and Rs 4,000 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, Kotak and SBI Bank Debit cards on Apple iPad Air 4th generation. Customers will also get cashback of up to 2,500 n ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards on AirPods 2nd and 3rd generation. On the purchase of HomePods Mini, buyers will get up to Rs 1000 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards. Also Read - Valentine's Day: 5 gifting ideas for him under Rs 5,000
As per Vijay Sales, “Apple Watch Series 7 available from Rs 40, 290 additional cashback flat 3000 On ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards; Apple Watch SE starts from Rs 29, 900 additional cashback flat 2000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards.” Also Read - Apple Spring event 2022 date: Is iPhone SE 3 launching on March 8?
Here are the offer details along with effective cashback:
|Product
|Offer Price
|Cashback
|Price after cashback
|iPhone 13
|71,561
|6,000
|65,561
|iPhone 13Pro
|1,14,852
|5,000
|1,09,852
|iPhone 11
|48,152
|4,000
|44,152
|iPhone 12
|61,287
|5,000
|56,287
|MacBook Air with M1 Chip
|83,861
|6,000
|77,861
|MacBook Pro with M1 Chip
|1,10,942
|7,000
|1,03,942
|MacBook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip
|1,87,104
|10,000
|1,77,104
|IPad Air 4th Gen
|54,900
|4,000
|50,900
|Apple Watch Series 7
|40,290
|3,000
|37,290
|Apple Watch Series SE
|29,900
|2,000
|27,900
|AirPods 2nd Gen
|12,490
|1,500
|10,990
|AirPods 3rd Gen
|18,500
|2,000
|16,500
|AirPods Pro
|21,490
|2,500
|18,990
|AirPods Pro with Magsafe
|23,500
|2,500
|21,000
|HomePod Mini
|9,490
|1,000
|8,490
For the unversed, brands like Samsung, Garmin, Huawei and more brands have also announced a few offers and discounts on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.