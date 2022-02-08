comscore Valentine's Day sale: Best deals on iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Air, AirPods 3 and more
Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro and more

During the ongoing Valentine's Day week, Vijay Sales has announced massive cashback offers on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 11, MacBook Air, iPad Air, AirPods 2, Home Pod Mini and more.

Since Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and many are already searching for the perfect gift for their partner, Vijay Sales has announced massive discounts on Apple products including iPhones, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, HomePod and more. Vijay Sales’ “Share the Love with Apple at Vijay Sales” campaign is now live in India. So if you are thinking to buy an Apple product for your partner, now is the right time. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Best tech gifts for men if budget is no bar

Offers on Apple products

During this sale, buyers can get a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on ICICI Bank, Kodak and SBI Bank credit and debit cards on iPhones. Up to Rs 10,000 cashback on MacBook Pro models and Rs 4,000 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, Kotak and SBI Bank Debit cards on Apple iPad Air 4th generation. Customers will also get cashback of up to 2,500 n ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards on AirPods 2nd and 3rd generation. On the purchase of HomePods Mini, buyers will get up to Rs 1000 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards. Also Read - Valentine's Day: 5 gifting ideas for him under Rs 5,000

As per Vijay Sales, “Apple Watch Series 7 available from Rs 40, 290 additional cashback flat 3000 On ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards; Apple Watch SE starts from Rs 29, 900 additional cashback flat 2000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards.” Also Read - Apple Spring event 2022 date: Is iPhone SE 3 launching on March 8?

Here are the offer details along with effective cashback:

Product Offer Price Cashback Price after cashback
iPhone 13 71,561 6,000 65,561
iPhone 13Pro 1,14,852 5,000 1,09,852
iPhone 11 48,152 4,000 44,152
iPhone 12 61,287 5,000 56,287
MacBook Air with M1 Chip 83,861 6,000 77,861
MacBook Pro with M1 Chip 1,10,942 7,000 1,03,942
MacBook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip 1,87,104 10,000 1,77,104
IPad Air 4th Gen 54,900 4,000 50,900
Apple Watch Series 7 40,290 3,000 37,290
Apple Watch Series SE 29,900 2,000 27,900
AirPods 2nd Gen 12,490 1,500 10,990
AirPods 3rd Gen 18,500 2,000 16,500
AirPods Pro 21,490 2,500 18,990
AirPods Pro with Magsafe 23,500 2,500 21,000
HomePod Mini 9,490 1,000 8,490

For the unversed, brands like Samsung, Garmin, Huawei and more brands have also announced a few offers and discounts on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

  • Published Date: February 8, 2022 6:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 8, 2022 6:50 PM IST

