comscore Valentine's Day offers on Dizo wearables, Nothing Ear 1 earbuds and more
  Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more
Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more

On the ocassion of Valentine's Day, Amazon is hosting a ‘Camera Gifting Days' sale where buyers can purchase cameras at discounts. During the sale, buyers can get an instant discount of 10 percent on Bank of Baroda cards.

Image: Pixabay

Since Valentine’s Day is almost here, most of you must be looking to buy a gift for your partner. To make things easier for them, Samsung, Garmin Vijay Sales, Dizo, Nothing, AIWA, and Amazon have announced Valentine’s Day offers and discounts on their products. Here are the deals on TWS earbuds, smartwatches, cameras and more that you might want to look at. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: How to watch event in the metaverse today

Launched at Rs 2,499, Dizo GoPods Neo is currently available at Rs 1,799. In addition to this, Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch are also available at discounts. As for personal care products, Dizo Trimmer Plus and Hair Dryer are also available at an offer price of Rs 1,849 and Rs 1,949 respectively. Down from Rs 6,999, Nothing ear (1) Black Limited edition is currently selling at Rs 5,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 today: Here's everything we know so far

Additionally, Amazon is hosting a ‘Camera Gifting Days’ sale where buyers can purchase cameras at discounts. During the sale, buyers can get an instant discount of 10 percent on Bank of Baroda cards. For gifting purposes, customers can choose Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Cupid Box which is available at Rs 5,999. This box includes h Instax Mini 11 Camera, Instax Mini Glossy Film Pack 10×2, Instax Fridge Magnet (5/pack), Instax LED Bunting and more. Also Read - Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

During the ongoing Amazon sale, Canon EOS 1500D DSLR is available at Rs 36,499, DJI OM 4 SE Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal camera is priced at Rs 14,990 and GoPro Hero 10 Action camera is selling at Rs 52,990.

Aiwa SB-X350A portable Bluetooth speaker is currently selling at Rs 15,990, down from Rs 19,990, whereas the SB-X350J portable Bluetooth speaker will cost you Rs 12,990. It was launched in India at Rs 17,990.

For the unversed, Amazon is also hosting an Upgrade Days sale where several smartphones and smart TVs are available at discounts. These smartphones include OnePlus 9R, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone 12 and more. As for smart TVs, Mi 40-inch Horizon FHD TV, Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Pro UHD TV and more are available at discounts.

Published Date: February 9, 2022 4:50 PM IST
Updated Date: February 9, 2022 5:17 PM IST
  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 4:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 9, 2022 5:17 PM IST

Best Sellers