comscore Vi cashback offer of up to Rs 60 till March 31, 2021 for prepaid recharges: Here's how to avail
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vi cashback offer of up to Rs 60: Here's how to avail
News

Vi cashback offer of up to Rs 60: Here's how to avail

Deals

Vi cashback offer of up to Rs 60 is a limited period offer, which will be valid on recharge of any Vi Unlimited Daily Data pack from March 26, 2021, to March 31, 2021.

vi-cashback-offer

Vodafone Idea is offering assured cashback of up to Rs 60 to its prepaid users on unlimited daily data packs starting at Rs 199 under its March Flash sale. Do keep in mind that this is a limited period offer, which will be valid on recharge of any Vi Unlimited Daily Data pack from March 26, 2021, to March 31, 2021. Also Read - Vodafone Idea hikes prices of its Family postpaid plans: Details here

Under this offer, Vi will give its users cashback of up to Rs 60. Vi says the coupons will be attached to the customer account on the Vi app and they will be communicated of the coupon before April 10, 2021. Also Read - How to watch India vs England T20 series matches live for free with Disney+ Hotstar

Vodafone has essentially divided the offer into three categories. Those recharging with any Vi Unlimited Daily Data pack with a validity of 28 days will get Rs 20 cashback. Further, Vi is giving Rs 40 cashback to those who recharge with its Unlimited Daily Data pack with 56 days validity and Rs 60 cashback to those recharging with Vi Unlimited Daily Data pack with a validity of 84 days, respectively. Also Read - Vodafone-idea (Vi) launches six new recharge plans with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Vi offers up to Rs 60 cashback on prepaid recharge: How to avail

Rs 20 cashback coupon on recharge of 28 days validity prepaid plans

• Those who recharge with Vi Unlimited Daily Data pack with 28 days validity will get a cashback coupon of Rs 20. These plans prepaid plans include Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 299, Rs 398, Rs 301, Rs 401, and Rs 405. Keep in mind that the cashback coupon can only be redeemed on a prepaid recharge worth Rs 249 or more. In this case, the coupon will be valid for 30 days from the date of credit.

Rs 40 cashback on recharge of 56 days validity prepaid plans

• Those who recharge with Vi Unlimited Daily Data pack of Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 499, Rs 601, Rs 595, Rs 555, or Rs 558 will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 40. All of these plans come with 56 days validity. The cashback coupon can be redeemed while recharging for prepaid plans of Rs 399 and above and it will be valid for 60 days from the day of credit.

Rs 60 cashback on recharge of 84 days and above validity prepaid plans

• Vi prepaid plans with 84 days and above validity will come with Rs 60 cashback.These include Rs 599, Rs 699, Rs 795, Rs 801, Rs 819, Rs 1197, Rs 2399, and Rs 2595 plans. The Rs 60 cashback can be redeemed on a prepaid recharge worth Rs 599 or more. In this case, the coupon will be valid for 90 days from the date of credit.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 28, 2021 4:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Key differences in specs
Features
Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Key differences in specs
How to send Holi 2021 stickers on WhatsApp, Facebook

Apps

How to send Holi 2021 stickers on WhatsApp, Facebook

PUBG Mobile bans 1,813,787 accounts: Here's why

Gaming

PUBG Mobile bans 1,813,787 accounts: Here's why

Mi 11 Ultra to feature all-new battery technology

Mobiles

Mi 11 Ultra to feature all-new battery technology

5 countries other than India that banned PUBG and why

Features

5 countries other than India that banned PUBG and why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro underwater for 30 days is working

Teen orders iPhone online, gets iPhone-shaped coffee table instead

Poco could be working on launching a Poco M2 Reloaded for India

MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 coming to these Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones

Xbox Live Gold will not be requires to play free-to-play multiplayer games

Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Key differences in specs

5 countries other than India that banned PUBG and why

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus: Battle over the premium title

Avatarify app: Here's how to use

Is OnePlus 9R the fair maiden of the OnePlus land?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vi hikes price of its Family postpaid plans

Telecom

Vi hikes price of its Family postpaid plans
How to watch India vs England T20 series livestream online

How To

How to watch India vs England T20 series livestream online
Vi offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with these new prepaid plans

Telecom

Vi offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with these new prepaid plans
Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day

Telecom

Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day
BSNL Rs 249 FRC launched with unlimited calling, 2GB data per day

Telecom

BSNL Rs 249 FRC launched with unlimited calling, 2GB data per day

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 11 Youth Edition भी 29 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा

Realme ला रही है सबसे सस्ता 5G फोन, मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी और 90Hz डिस्प्ले

Samsung के दो सस्ते 5G फोन जल्द भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, BIS पर किए गए स्पॉट

Apple iPhone 13 Series सितंबर में हो सकती है लॉन्च, सामने आया डिजाइन

WhatsApp में जल्द जुड़ेंगे 5 कमाल के फीचर्स, बदलेगा चैटिंग का अंदाज

Latest Videos

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro underwater for 30 days is working
News
Apple iPhone 11 Pro underwater for 30 days is working
Teen orders iPhone online, gets iPhone-shaped coffee table instead

News

Teen orders iPhone online, gets iPhone-shaped coffee table instead
Poco could be working on launching a Poco M2 Reloaded for India

News

Poco could be working on launching a Poco M2 Reloaded for India
MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 coming to these Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones

News

MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 coming to these Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones
Xbox Live Gold will not be requires to play free-to-play multiplayer games

Gaming

Xbox Live Gold will not be requires to play free-to-play multiplayer games

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Best Sellers