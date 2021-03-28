Vodafone Idea is offering assured cashback of up to Rs 60 to its prepaid users on unlimited daily data packs starting at Rs 199 under its March Flash sale. Do keep in mind that this is a limited period offer, which will be valid on recharge of any Vi Unlimited Daily Data pack from March 26, 2021, to March 31, 2021. Also Read - Vodafone Idea hikes prices of its Family postpaid plans: Details here

Under this offer, Vi will give its users cashback of up to Rs 60. Vi says the coupons will be attached to the customer account on the Vi app and they will be communicated of the coupon before April 10, 2021. Also Read - How to watch India vs England T20 series matches live for free with Disney+ Hotstar

Vodafone has essentially divided the offer into three categories. Those recharging with any Vi Unlimited Daily Data pack with a validity of 28 days will get Rs 20 cashback. Further, Vi is giving Rs 40 cashback to those who recharge with its Unlimited Daily Data pack with 56 days validity and Rs 60 cashback to those recharging with Vi Unlimited Daily Data pack with a validity of 84 days, respectively. Also Read - Vodafone-idea (Vi) launches six new recharge plans with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Vi offers up to Rs 60 cashback on prepaid recharge: How to avail

Rs 20 cashback coupon on recharge of 28 days validity prepaid plans

• Those who recharge with Vi Unlimited Daily Data pack with 28 days validity will get a cashback coupon of Rs 20. These plans prepaid plans include Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 299, Rs 398, Rs 301, Rs 401, and Rs 405. Keep in mind that the cashback coupon can only be redeemed on a prepaid recharge worth Rs 249 or more. In this case, the coupon will be valid for 30 days from the date of credit.

Rs 40 cashback on recharge of 56 days validity prepaid plans

• Those who recharge with Vi Unlimited Daily Data pack of Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 499, Rs 601, Rs 595, Rs 555, or Rs 558 will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 40. All of these plans come with 56 days validity. The cashback coupon can be redeemed while recharging for prepaid plans of Rs 399 and above and it will be valid for 60 days from the day of credit.

Rs 60 cashback on recharge of 84 days and above validity prepaid plans

• Vi prepaid plans with 84 days and above validity will come with Rs 60 cashback.These include Rs 599, Rs 699, Rs 795, Rs 801, Rs 819, Rs 1197, Rs 2399, and Rs 2595 plans. The Rs 60 cashback can be redeemed on a prepaid recharge worth Rs 599 or more. In this case, the coupon will be valid for 90 days from the date of credit.