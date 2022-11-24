comscore Vijay Sales announces Black Friday sale with discounts on laptops, smartphones and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vijay Sales Announces Black Friday Sale With Discounts On Laptops Smartphones And More
News

Vijay Sales announces Black Friday sale with discounts on laptops, smartphones and more

Deals

Vijay Sales' Black Friday sale will end on November 27. During the sale, buyers will get offers on HDFC, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra and more bank offers.

Untitled design - 2022-11-24T175908.888

Black Friday sale will kick off on Vijay Sales on November 25.

Vijay Sales has announced that its Black Friday sale will kick off in India tomorrow and will come to an end on November 27. During the sale, buyers will get discounts and offers on smartphones, home appliances, laptops, smartwatches, sound systems and more. Also Read - Samsung Black Friday deals: Check top offers on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Watch5 and more

In terms of bank offers, buyers will get an instant discount of 7.5 percent of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit cards. Additionally, Yes Bank Credit holders can avail an instant discount of 5 percent of up to Rs 2,000 on EMI transactions of Rs. 15,000 and above. While RBL Bank Credit Card holders will get a 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs 2000 on EMI & Non-EMI transactions above Rs 15,000. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more

Bank of Baroda Credit Card Holders get an instant discount of 5 percent up to Rs 25,00 on EMI transactions of Rs 40,000 and above. There is an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs 1,000 on Non-EMI transactions for Rupay Credit Cards holders. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro and more

Black Friday sale to kick off on Vijay Sales on November 25

As per the e-commerce platform, entry-level laptops will be available at a starting price of Rs 24,990 while the premium and convertible ones will sell at a starting price of Rs 36,990. Gaming laptops and tablets on the other hand will be available at a starting price of Rs 53,690 and Rs 9,499 respectively.

As for the smart TVs, the televisions will be available at a starting price of Rs 10,990. During the upcoming Black Friday sale, the audio system will be available at a starting price of Rs 3,299 and the portable speakers will sell at a starting price of Rs 999.

The smartwatches will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,599 during the upcoming sale. For the unversed, Vijay Sales also offers a MyVS loyalty program that rewards buyers with 0.75 percent loyalty points on making a purchase from both the stores and the eCommerce website. According to the company, “Every point earned is worth a rupee at the time of redemption at stores.”

  • Published Date: November 24, 2022 7:04 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Vi introduces new IR roaming packs for Fifa fans: Check details
Telecom
Vi introduces new IR roaming packs for Fifa fans: Check details
Oppo Reno 9 series launched with up Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 9 series launched with up Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Netflix is hiring people for its upcoming 'AAA Game' project

Gaming

Netflix is hiring people for its upcoming 'AAA Game' project

Nothing Phone (1) to soon receive Android 13 beta update: All details

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) to soon receive Android 13 beta update: All details

Ultraviolette F77 motorbike arrives in India: Check price, features

automobile

Ultraviolette F77 motorbike arrives in India: Check price, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vi introduces new IR roaming packs for Fifa fans: Check details

Ultraviolette F77 motorbike arrives in India: Check price, features

PUBG New State Mobile November update brings all new Shooting Gallery

Microsoft, IIT Bombay, SINE join hands to empower startups in technology and digital domains

Check top deals on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Watch5 and more

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch video

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year, FIFA World Cup 2022

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

News

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users
FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year
Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details

News

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details