Vijay Sales has announced that its Black Friday sale will kick off in India tomorrow and will come to an end on November 27. During the sale, buyers will get discounts and offers on smartphones, home appliances, laptops, smartwatches, sound systems and more. Also Read - Samsung Black Friday deals: Check top offers on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Watch5 and more

In terms of bank offers, buyers will get an instant discount of 7.5 percent of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit cards. Additionally, Yes Bank Credit holders can avail an instant discount of 5 percent of up to Rs 2,000 on EMI transactions of Rs. 15,000 and above. While RBL Bank Credit Card holders will get a 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs 2000 on EMI & Non-EMI transactions above Rs 15,000. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more

Bank of Baroda Credit Card Holders get an instant discount of 5 percent up to Rs 25,00 on EMI transactions of Rs 40,000 and above. There is an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs 1,000 on Non-EMI transactions for Rupay Credit Cards holders. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro and more

Are you ready with your big shopping bags for one of the largest #BlackFriday Sales? Have your world turned upside down with incredible offers at #VijaySales this Friday!

Go get yours at the nearest Vijay Sales store or visit https://t.co/lCUdJnGZ1b#blackfridaysale pic.twitter.com/xflqPvDJf8 — Vijay Sales (@VijaySales) November 23, 2022

Black Friday sale to kick off on Vijay Sales on November 25

As per the e-commerce platform, entry-level laptops will be available at a starting price of Rs 24,990 while the premium and convertible ones will sell at a starting price of Rs 36,990. Gaming laptops and tablets on the other hand will be available at a starting price of Rs 53,690 and Rs 9,499 respectively.

As for the smart TVs, the televisions will be available at a starting price of Rs 10,990. During the upcoming Black Friday sale, the audio system will be available at a starting price of Rs 3,299 and the portable speakers will sell at a starting price of Rs 999.

The smartwatches will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,599 during the upcoming sale. For the unversed, Vijay Sales also offers a MyVS loyalty program that rewards buyers with 0.75 percent loyalty points on making a purchase from both the stores and the eCommerce website. According to the company, “Every point earned is worth a rupee at the time of redemption at stores.”