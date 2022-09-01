comscore Vivo X80 series, Vivo V25 Pro and more available on offers: Check details
News

Vivo announces offers of up to Rs 4,000 on Vivo X80 series, Vivo V25 Pro and more

Deals

The cashback offers are valid till September 30 across all partner retail stores including Flipkart.

Untitled design - 2022-09-01T101446.165

Vivo has announced a few cashback offers on some of its major handsets in India. Smartphones available under cashback offers include Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo Y75 and Vivo X80 Series which includes Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. Announced to celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, these cashback offers are valid till September 30. They are applicable across all partner retail stores. Also Read - India does not plan to ban sales of Chinese smartphones under Rs 12,000, say MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Deals on Vivo smartphones

Here are the detailed cashback offers available on a few select Vivo handsets. Also Read - Vivo V25e launches with Helio G99 SoC and 44W fast charging

Vivo V25 Pro Also Read - Vivo Y35 alternatives: Poco X4 Pro, Vivo T1 5G, Realme 9 5G and more

Vivo V25 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999 in India. Buyers will now get a cashback of Rs 3,500 on the purchase of this smartphone via ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI Bank credit and debit cards. The highlights of the smartphone include a 64MP triple rear camera setup, “32 MP Eye AF Selfie Camera” and support for 66W flash charge technology.

Vivo X80 series

Launched at a starting price of Rs 54,999, Vivo X80 is now available at a cashback of Rs 3,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Vivo X80 Pro, on the other hand, is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999. Customers can get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Vivo Y75

Vivo Y75 was launched recently in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999. During the month of September, buyers can get a cashback of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The smartphone comes with a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 44MP selfie camera, up to 8GB RAM and more.

For the unversed, Vivo recently launched Vivo Y35 in India at a price of Rs 18,499. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India and will be available with a cashback offer of Rs 1,000 on SBI Bank ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. This offer is also valid till September 30.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 11:16 AM IST
Latest WhatsApp beta brings voice call support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5
Apple iPhone 14 price increase may be lower than expected: Check price and features here

Forget foldable phones, Asus has launched a foldable laptop

Meta takes down 25 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and 2 million from Instagram

Infinix Note 12 Pro with a 108MP triple rear camera setup to go on sale in India today

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason
State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details
SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details
iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart