Vivo has announced a few cashback offers on some of its major handsets in India. Smartphones available under cashback offers include Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo Y75 and Vivo X80 Series which includes Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. Announced to celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, these cashback offers are valid till September 30. They are applicable across all partner retail stores.

Deals on Vivo smartphones

Here are the detailed cashback offers available on a few select Vivo handsets.

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999 in India. Buyers will now get a cashback of Rs 3,500 on the purchase of this smartphone via ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI Bank credit and debit cards. The highlights of the smartphone include a 64MP triple rear camera setup, “32 MP Eye AF Selfie Camera” and support for 66W flash charge technology.

Vivo X80 series

Launched at a starting price of Rs 54,999, Vivo X80 is now available at a cashback of Rs 3,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Vivo X80 Pro, on the other hand, is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999. Customers can get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Vivo Y75

Vivo Y75 was launched recently in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999. During the month of September, buyers can get a cashback of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The smartphone comes with a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 44MP selfie camera, up to 8GB RAM and more.

For the unversed, Vivo recently launched Vivo Y35 in India at a price of Rs 18,499. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India and will be available with a cashback offer of Rs 1,000 on SBI Bank ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. This offer is also valid till September 30.