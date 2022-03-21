comscore Vivo slashes prices of Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21e 5G in India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vivo announces price drop for Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21e 5G: Check new pricing
News

Vivo announces price drop for Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21e 5G: Check new pricing

Deals

Vivo V21e 5G 8GB RAM+ 128GB variant and 8GB RAM+ 256GB internal storage variant will now cost you Rs 27,990 and Rs 30,990 respectively.

Vivo V21e

Vivo has announced a price drop on its mid-range Vivo V21 series that includes Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21e 5G. As per the company, the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant of Vivo V21 5G is now available at Rs 23,990, down from Rs 27,990. Additionally, Vivo V21e 5G 8GB RAM+ 128GB variant and 8GB RAM+ 256GB internal storage variant will now cost you Rs 27,990 and Rs 30,990 respectively. Both these storage variants were earlier priced at Rs 32,990 and RS 35,990 respectively. Also Read - Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

Vivo V21e 5G specifications

V21e 5G gets an AMOLED display that measures 6.4-inches and has Full HD+ resolution. There’s no high refresh rate thing here but you do get an under-display fingerprint sensor. A 4000mAh battery keeps the phone alive while a 44W Flash Charge solution is used to refill the system. Vivo says that it takes 30 minutes to fill up 72 percent of the battery. Also Read - Top smartphones coming in March 2022

As for the cameras, the main unit on the rear consists of a 64-megapixel main camera that’s accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There’s no third camera in the form of a depth sensor or macro camera; a welcome change. The front 32-megapixel selfie camera sits inside a waterdrop-style notch on the display. Also Read - Vivo Y33T Starry Gold colour variant launched: Check price, other details here

Connectivity options on Vivo V21e 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo V21 5G specifications

Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2404×1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with an embedded 5G modem paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

For security, the device sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. It runs Google’s latest Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 11.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Coming to the camera specifications, the device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the device features a 44-megapixel sensor located inside the waterdrop style notch to take selfies. An interesting feature is that the front camera also comes with OIS support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 5:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account
How To
How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account
LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Laptops

LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs

News

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

Apps

DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account

LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo slashes prices of Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21e 5G in India

Deals

Vivo slashes prices of Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21e 5G in India
Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

Mobiles

Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
Vivo Y33T Starry Gold colour variant launched: Check price, other details here

Mobiles

Vivo Y33T Starry Gold colour variant launched: Check price, other details here
Vivo X Fold shows up in the wild, launch imminent

Mobiles

Vivo X Fold shows up in the wild, launch imminent
iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

Mobiles

iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI के TDM मोड में चाहिए जीत? फॉलो करें ये 3 आसान टिप्स

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED लैपटॉप हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme GT Neo 3 कल होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने आज ही कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और फीचर्स से उठाया पर्दा

Jio का धांसू प्लान, रोज 5GB के साथ फ्री मिलेगा 96GB एक्स्ट्रा डेटा

Free Fire Max में इन सुपरहिट तरीकों का करें इस्तेमाल, फिर मुफ्त में बहुत सारे धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स

Latest Videos

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account
How To
How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account
LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Laptops

LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications
Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs

News

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more
DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

Apps

DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers