Vivo has announced a price drop on its mid-range Vivo V21 series that includes Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21e 5G. As per the company, the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant of Vivo V21 5G is now available at Rs 23,990, down from Rs 27,990. Additionally, Vivo V21e 5G 8GB RAM+ 128GB variant and 8GB RAM+ 256GB internal storage variant will now cost you Rs 27,990 and Rs 30,990 respectively. Both these storage variants were earlier priced at Rs 32,990 and RS 35,990 respectively.

Vivo V21e 5G specifications

V21e 5G gets an AMOLED display that measures 6.4-inches and has Full HD+ resolution. There's no high refresh rate thing here but you do get an under-display fingerprint sensor. A 4000mAh battery keeps the phone alive while a 44W Flash Charge solution is used to refill the system. Vivo says that it takes 30 minutes to fill up 72 percent of the battery.

As for the cameras, the main unit on the rear consists of a 64-megapixel main camera that's accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There's no third camera in the form of a depth sensor or macro camera; a welcome change. The front 32-megapixel selfie camera sits inside a waterdrop-style notch on the display.

Connectivity options on Vivo V21e 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo V21 5G specifications

Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2404×1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with an embedded 5G modem paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

For security, the device sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. It runs Google’s latest Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 11.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Coming to the camera specifications, the device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the device features a 44-megapixel sensor located inside the waterdrop style notch to take selfies. An interesting feature is that the front camera also comes with OIS support.