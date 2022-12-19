On the occasion of Christmas and New Year, Vivo has announced discounts, offers and cashback on its select handsets in India. These smartphones include Vivo V25 series, Vivo Y75, and Vivo Y35. Notably, these offers are now live across all mainline channels and will be applicable till December 31. Also Read - India should protect Vivo's legitimate rights and interests, says Chinese state media

For the unversed, Vivo V25 series comes with colour-changing back panel (when exposed to sunlight) and the other two, Vivo Y75 and Vivo V35 are mid-range smartphones that were launched in India earlier this year. Also Read - Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo may move some export production from China to India

Vivo announces offers on Vivo V25, Vivo Y75, Vivo Y35

Vivo V25 series

Vivo V25 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 35,999. Buyers can get Rs 2,500 cashback on all storage variants of Vivo V25 Pro 5G via ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards. It comes in Sailing Blue and Pure Black colour variants.

As for Vivo V25, customers will get Rs 2,000 cashback on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards. For the unversed, Vivo V25 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999. It is launched in Surfing Blue and Elegant Black colour variants.

Vivo V75 5G

Customers can get up to Rs 1,000 cashback on ICICI and SBI Bank cards. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model in India. It comes in Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy colour variants.

The highlights of the smartphone includes MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, 44W fast charging support, and a 50MP primary camera.

Vivo Y35

During the ongoing Christmas/New Year sale, buyers will get up to Rs 1,000 cashback on Vivo Y35 in India. This will be applicable to ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cardholders. It was launched in one single storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 18,499. It comes in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour variants.