Vivo Carnival: Vivo Nex, Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo V11 gets massive discount on Amazon

The Vivo Nex, which is Amazon exclusive, gets a massive discount of Rs 8,000.

  • Updated: January 2, 2019 4:01 PM IST
vivo v11 pro in-display sensor

Photo Credit - Rehan Hooda

Vivo has partnered with Amazon and is back with yet another Vivo Carnival. The sale has already kickstarted and will last till January 4. During the sale days, customers can get up to Rs 11,400 discount on Vivo smartphones. Amazon India is offering quite a few offers and discounts. According to the e-commerce website, buyers can get an exchange offer of up to Rs 9,000 with an additional option of saving up to Rs 2,400 on no-cost EMI purchases. HDFC debit card users are also getting an extra 10 percent off on EMI purchases and credit card users will get 5 percent off.

The biggest discount is on the Vivo NEX, although the list of Vivo smartphones that are part of Vivo Carnival also include Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V11, Vivo Y8li, Vivo Y93 (4GB), Vivo Y83 Pro, Vivo Y95, Vivo Y81 (4GB) and Vivo Y7li. To begin with, the Vivo Nex, which is Amazon exclusive, comes with a price tag of Rs 47,990. It is available at a massive discount of Rs 8,000 and can be purchased for Rs 39,990 during the sale. Buyers can also get an extra Rs 5,000 off on exchanging an old device.

Watch: Vivo NEX First Look

As for the Vivo V9 Pro (6GB RAM), the handset is available at a discounted price label of Rs 17,990 with an extra exchange discount of Rs 4,000. If you considering the Vivo V11 or the Vivo V11 Pro, the smartphones are available with an exchange offer of Rs 3,000. While the EMI option for the Vivo V11 (original price: Rs 20,990) starts at Rs 1,749 per month, the Vivo V11 Pro starts at Rs 2,166 (original price: 25,990) per month.

Coming to the Vivo V8li and Vivo Y93, the devices are available with EMI options starting at Rs 1,415 and Rs 1,083 per month, respectively. Customers will also get an extra exchange discount of Rs 1,000 on the Vivo V8li and Rs 2,000 off on the Vivo Y93. Users can grab the Vivo Y83 Pro for Rs 16,990 with an exchange offer of Rs 3,000. There is also an EMI option, starting at Rs 1,554 per month.

Other smartphones such as the Vivo Y95 and Vivo Y81 can be purchased with an exchange discount of Rs 2,000 along with an EMI option available. Lastly, the Vivo Y7li is available with an exchange discount of Rs 1,000 and EMI starting at Rs 1,332 per month.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 3:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 2, 2019 4:01 PM IST

