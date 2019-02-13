comscore
Vivo Carnival kicks off: Deals on Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo NEX, Vivo V11 Pro and more

Vivo is offering discount on some of its best-selling smartphones during the three day sale.

  Published: February 13, 2019 9:57 AM IST
Vivo is hosting a three day sale as part of Valentine’s Day where the company is offering discount and offers on its devices. The three day sale is being held from February 12 to February 14 and discounts are applicable on both Amazon India as well as Flipkart. During Vivo Carnival, Vivo says customers will be able to save up to Rs 5,600 in the form of no cost EMI purchase and extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange. There are also additional discounted price on select smartphones as part of prepaid deals. Here is a look at top deals available on Vivo smartphones during the three day carnival.

Vivo V9 Pro with 4GB RAM at Rs 13,990

The 4GB RAM variant of Vivo V9 Pro is available for Rs 13,990, a discount of Rs 4,000 during the three day carnival. The smartphone also comes with extra Rs 1,500 off when customers do prepaid orders. The smartphone, after a slew of discounts, has now emerged as a solid alternative to Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 in the country.

Vivo V9 Pro Review: Strong pricing with good performance

Vivo V9 Pro Review: Strong pricing with good performance

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. Vivo has equipped the device with a dual rear camera setup that pairs a 13-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and the smartphone is backed by a 3,260mAh battery.

Vivo NEX at Rs 39,990

Vivo NEX, the first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera from the Chinese smartphone maker, is available for Rs 39,990. The smartphone was launched at Rs 47,990 and customers can avail extra Rs 5,000 off on prepaid orders. It features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and is aimed at those who want a futuristic smartphone.

Vivo NEX Review: Pushing the boundaries

Vivo NEX Review: Pushing the boundaries

Vivo Y83 at Rs 13,990

Vivo Y83 is one of the cheapest smartphones in Vivo‘s product lineup in India. While the smartphone was launched at Rs 15,990, it is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,990 during the carnival sale. The smartphone is also part of Vivo’s prepaid orders deal where customers get extra Rs 4,000 off when they pay in advance for the smartphone.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition First Look

Vivo V11 Pro at Rs 23,990

Vivo V11 Pro was previously the most affordable smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor in India but it recently lost that crown to Oppo K1. During Vivo Carnival, the smartphone is available with a retail price of Rs 23,990, which is a discount of Rs 5,000 from its launch price and there is additional Rs 2,500 off on exchange. The smartphone comes with a 6.41-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

Vivo V11 Pro Review: Mid-ranger with flagship features

Vivo V11 Pro Review: Mid-ranger with flagship features

Vivo V11 at Rs 19,990

Vivo V11 is basically the V11 Pro without an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is available for Rs 19,990 during Vivo Carnival and customers can avail extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. The V11 features a 6-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage but is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. It also comes with dual rear camera setup of 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel image sensors and there is a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3,315mAH battery and runs Android Oreo.

  Published Date: February 13, 2019 9:57 AM IST

