Vivo Carnival live on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo X21 and others

Vivo Carnival, the three day sale is back and this time, it is being held on Flipkart. The Vivo Carnival is being held from January 9 to January 11 and customers can get 5 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. There is also no cost EMI starting at Rs 583 per month and extra up to Rs 3,500 off on exchange. Vivo, the third largest smartphone brand in the country, is offering discounts on some of its popular smartphones during the Carnival. Here is a look at top deals during the three day Vivo Carnival on Flipkart:

Vivo V9 Pro at Rs 15,990

Vivo V9 Pro, the premium mid-range smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, is available for Rs 15,990. Vivo says this is the lowest price yet on the smartphone, which was previously available for Rs 17,990 in the country. The smartphone also comes with extra Rs 3,500 off on exchange, bringing the effective price down to Rs 12,490. At a retail price of Rs 15,990, Vivo V9 Pro competes with Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Honor 8X in the country. Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. It sports dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and the smartphone is backed by a 3,260mAh battery. It comes with a notched display, rear fingerprint sensor and runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android Oreo.

Vivo V11 Pro at Rs 25,990

Vivo V11 Pro, one of the most affordable smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor, is available for Rs 25,990. The smartphone is being discounted from its retail price of Rs 28,990 and there is additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange. The smartphone comes with a 6.41-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is dual 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. During the Vivo Carnival on Flipkart, the smartphone will be available in gold, black and supernova red color variants.

Vivo V11 at Rs 20,990

In case you don’t like the in-display fingerprint sensor and prefer a traditional fingerprint sensor instead then the Vivo V11 might appeal to you. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 4,000 during the Carnival sale. It is available for Rs 20,990 and customers can avail extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. The smartphone comes in black and nebula purple colors and it sports a 6-inch Full HD+ display. It comes with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. It features a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3,315mAH battery and runs Android Oreo.

Watch: Vivo V11 Pro First Look

Vivo X21 at Rs 26,990

Vivo X21 was introduced in India as one of the futuristic device since it was the first to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone was launched at a retail price of Rs 36,990 but is now available for Rs 26,990 during the Carnival sale. It is equipped with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It offers 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a 3,200mAh battery pack and runs Funtouch OS based on Android Oreo.

Other deals

Vivo is also discounts and additional exchange bonus on its Y-series smartphones during the Carnival sale. The Vivo Y93 with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 13,990 and customers get Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange. The Vivo Y81i is priced at Rs 8,490 and can be purchased with extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Vivo Y83 is available for Rs 13,990 while Vivo Y95 is priced at Rs 16,990. During the sale, customers can also buy Vivo Y81 and Vivo Y71i for Rs 10,990 and Rs 7,990 respectively.