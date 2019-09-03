Vivo Carnival on Amazon India: Deals on Vivo S1, V15 Pro, V15 and more

Vivo Carnival, the three day sale on Vivo smartphones, is being held from September 3 to September 5 on Amazon India. During the sale, the company is offering options to save up to Rs 13,700. There is price drop up to Rs 9,000 and savings up to Rs 1,700 on no cost EMI. Customers also get up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange. Vivo S1, Vivo 15, Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo Y-series are available on offer. Here is a look at top deals on smartphones from Vivo:

Vivo S1 with extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange

Vivo S1 is the newest smartphone from the company in India. It was launched as a selfie-centric device by the Chinese smartphone maker last month. Now, it is available with extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. The smartphone is available for Rs 17,990 and it comes in skyline blue or diamond black colors. There is a 6.38-inch Full HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Vivo S1 is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Deals on Vivo V15 Series

Vivo V15 Pro is one of the best selling smartphones for Vivo in the country. It was the first device to make triple rear cameras and a pop-up selfie camera new normal. During Vivo Carnival, it is available starting from Rs 23,990. There is extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. The 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 23,990 while the 8GB RAM variant is available at Rs 26,990. You get a 6.39-inch display, Snapdragon 675 SoC, Android Pie and a 3,700mAh battery. There is a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel motorized selfie camera.

During the three day sale, Vivo V15 is available starting from Rs 19,990. There is an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange with the smartphone. The V15 has a 6.53-inch display, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is a 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear cameras and a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Deals on Vivo Y-Series smartphones

Vivo is also offering offers and deals on its Y-series smartphones during the sale. Vivo Y17 with 128GB storage is available for Rs 14,990. The Y15 with 5,000mAh battery is available at a discounted price of Rs 12,990. The Y12 is available for Rs 11,990 and there is extra Rs 1,500 off on exchange. The Vivo Y90 is available for Rs 6,990 while Y91 and Y91i are available for Rs 9,990 and Rs 7,990 respectively.

