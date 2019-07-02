Vivo Carnival, the three day sale, is now live on Amazon India. The sale is being held from July 2 to July 4, and customers will be able to save up to Rs 5,600. During the sale, Amazon India is also offering the option to save up to Rs 2,600 on no cost EMI. Other offers available include extra up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange. Here is a look at top deals during Vivo Carnival on Amazon India.

Vivo V15, V15 Pro starting at Rs 19,990

Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro are available starting at Rs 19,990 and Rs 26,990 respectively. Both the smartphones are available with extra off Rs 3,000 off on exchange. This makes the V15 one of the cheapest smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The Vivo V15 comes with one storage variant of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The V15 Pro comes in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 26,990, while the 8GB RAM model costs Rs 29,990.

The Vivo V15 features a 6.53-inch Full HD LCD display and uses a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. It has 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Vivo V15 Pro has a smaller 6.39-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. It also has a triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup. Both the devices feature a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. They run Android Pie and use microUSB for charging. The V15 has a 4,000mAh battery while the V15 Pro has a 3,700mAh battery.

Vivo Y15

During Vivo Carnival, the Y15 is available for Rs 13,990. There is also extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. The smartphone was launched in May with a 6.35-inch display and dewdrop notch. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, it offers 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. It has a 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera and it runs Android Pie. The Y15 packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes in blue and red colors.

Vivo Y17 at Rs 15,990

Vivo Y17, launched in April, is getting a discount of Rs 3,000 during the sale. The smartphone launched at Rs 18,990 is now available for Rs 15,990. Customers can avail extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. The Y17 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop notch at the top. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has the same 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup seen on Y15. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera, Android Pie and 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo V9 Pro with 6GB RAM at Rs 16,990

While we have seen discounts on 4G RAM variant of V9 Pro, the 6GB RAM variant is available at discount now. During Vivo Carnival, Vivo V9 Pro is getting discounted by Rs 3,000 and available for Rs 16,990. There is also extra Rs 2,500 off on exchange. The Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. Vivo has equipped the device with dual rear camera setup that pairs a 13-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and the smartphone is backed by a 3,260mAh battery.

Other deals on Vivo smartphones

Vivo Carnival seems to be an attempt to offload Y-series smartphones. Vivo Y12 with 4GB RAM is available at discounted price of Rs 12,490. The Y95 and Y93 models are available at Rs 13,990 and Rs 10,990 respectively. They are available with up to Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange. Other deals include Vivo Y91 at Rs 9,990 and Vivo Y91i at Rs 7,990.

Features Vivo V15 Pro Vivo Y15 2019 Price 28990 13990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 MediaTek Helio P22 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ 6.35-inch HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 64GB, 4GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple – 13MP+8MP+2MP Front Camera 32MP 16MP Battery 3,700mAh 5,000mAh

