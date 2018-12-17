comscore
Vivo Carnival on Flipkart: Discounts available on Vivo V9 Pro, V9 Youth and more

Vivo's promotional sale will run from December 17 to December 19 on Flipkart.

  Published: December 17, 2018 5:09 PM IST
vivo v9 pro review camera

This year’s Diwali season may be over, but with Christmas and New Year just around the corner, many customers are getting ready for a second round of shopping spree. Consequently, e-commerce platforms are running sales and promotions on just about every product imaginable.

If you’re planning on buying a new smartphone, you may want to take a look at Vivo’s offerings on Flipkart. As part of ‘Vivo Carnival’, which will run from December 17 to December 19, the Chinese technology major is offering heavy discounts on its V-series smartphones, notably the V9 Pro and V9 Youth. Other line-ups, including X and Y series are discounted as well. Here’s everything you need to know:

Vivo V9 Pro

Originally priced at Rs 17,990, the V9 Pro is currently available at just Rs 14,490 on Flipkart, post a discount of Rs 3,500. In addition, there’s ‘No Cost EMI’ plans available at Rs 1,777 per month, and customers making payment in advance will get an additional discount of Rs 1,500 on their purchase.

Vivo V9 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s a 6.3-inch FullHD+ notched display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels, and a 19:9 aspect ratio. For imaging, the smartphone has a dual-lens rear camera system comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. There’s also a 16-megapixel sensor up front for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is backed by a 3,260mAh battery.

Vivo V9 Youth

During ‘Vivo Carnival’, the V9 Youth is being made available at a price of Rs 11,990, after a massive discount of Rs 8,000. ‘No Cost EMI’ options on Flipkart start at Rs 1,888 per month, and in case of prepaid orders, customers can get an extra discount of Rs 2,000.

Watch: Vivo V11 Pro First Look

Featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 chipset, Vivo V9 Youth has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch FullHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. There’s Android 8.1 Oreo on-board, with Funtouch OS baked on top. At the back, the V9 Youth comes with a dual-lens camera system comprised of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. Up front, there’s a single 16-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls.

Vivo X and Y series

Multiple Vivo smartphones, including Y71i, Y83 Pro, and X21 are available with varying discounts during ‘Vivo Carnival’. For payments done via HDFC credit/debit cards, there’s an additional discount of five percent.

  Published Date: December 17, 2018 5:09 PM IST

