comscore Vivo Carnival sale 2021 on Flipkart Deals: Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo Z1Pro and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vivo Carnival sale 2021 on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more
News

Vivo Carnival sale 2021 on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale: Here is a look at the best deals being offered on Vivo smartphones during Flipkart's Vivo Carnival sale.

Untitled design (6)

(Image: Flipkart)

Flipkart has kicked off its Vivo Carnival sale, which will go on till February 25. During the sale, the company will be offering customers discounts of up to Rs 13,400 on its smartphones. It will also offer customers up to Rs 5,000 on exchange with EMIs starting from Rs 1,555 per month. Here we will be taking a look at the best deals being offered on Vivo smartphones during Flipkart’s Vivo Carnival sale. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: “Actual deals” on smartphones you can benefit from

Vivo X50 Pro

The company’s flagship, the Vivo X50 Pro is currently available at Rs 49,990 on Flipkart, which was the launch price of the device. Flipkart is offering customers an exchange discount of up to Rs 21,500. No cost EMIs for the device starts at Rs 4,166 per month. Axis Bank credit cardholders can get a 5 percent cashback on purchase, Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cardholders can get a discount of 10 percent. Also Read - Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3

Vivo, Vivo Carnival Sale, Flipkart, Vivo Flipkart, Vivo Flipkart sale, Vivo Carnival Flipkart, Flipkart Vivo Carnival, Flipkart sale, Vivo sale, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50, Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo V20, Vivo Z1Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo Y51A

(Image: BGR India)

Customers can also get a Google Nest Hub for Rs 5,999, the Nest Mini at Rs 2,499 or the Mi Smart Speaker at Rs 1,999. Prepaid customers will also receive an additional Rs 5,000 discount on purchase. Also Read - Vivo S9e tipped to come with 4,100mAh battery, Dimensity 820 SoC: Leaked price, specs and more

Vivo X50

The Vivo X50 starts at Rs 33,999 for the base 128GB variant. Flipkart is offering a 5 percent cashback to Axis Bank credit cardholders and a 10 percent instant discount to Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cardholders. EMI starts from Rs 1,163.

The 256GB model is available at Rs 37,990. Prepaid customers will get an additional Rs 5,000 discount, bringing down the effective price of the device to Rs 32,990, which is comparatively cheaper than the 128GB storage model. Apart from this, the e-commerce giant will also be offering an additional exchange discount of Rs 5,000, a 5 percent cashback to Axis Bank credit cardholders and a 10 percent instant discount to Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cardholders. Customers can also get a Google Nest Hub for Rs 5,999, the Nest Mini at Rs 2,499 or the Mi Smart Speaker at Rs 1,999. Prepaid customers will also receive an additional Rs 5,000 discount on purchase.

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro is currently available at Rs 29,990. No cost EMIs start at Rs 2,500 per month, with Axis Bank credit cardholders can get a 5 percent cashback on purchase, Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cardholders can get a discount of 10 percent. Customers can get the Google Nest Mini at Rs 2,499 or the Mi Smart Speaker at Rs 1,999, along with this product. It comes with an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on exchange.

Vivo Z1Pro

Vivo Z1Pro is priced at Rs 17,990 and it comes with an exchange value of up to Rs 11,140. Both Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda offers are also available on this one, along with these the company is offering Google Nest Mini at Rs 2,399 and the Mi Smart Speaker at Rs 1,999. No cost EMI starts at Rs 2,999 per month.

Vivo, Vivo Carnival Sale, Flipkart, Vivo Flipkart, Vivo Flipkart sale, Vivo Carnival Flipkart, Flipkart Vivo Carnival, Flipkart sale, Vivo sale, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50, Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo V20, Vivo Z1Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo Y51A

(Image: BGR India)

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro is available at Rs 18,990, with no cost EMI starting at Rs 2,110 per month. Bundled with it is an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on exchange. Other than this there are the usual Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda offers, along with Nest Mini at Rs 2,399 and the Mi Smart Speaker at Rs 1,999.

Vivo Y51A

Vivo Y51A is available at Rs 17,990 with an additional exchange discount of Rs 1,000. The No cost EMIs start at Rs 1,999 per month. Rest of the benefits remain the same as the Vivo S1 Pro.

Apart from these, there are multiple other Vivo smartphones also available on Flipkart with discounts and offers.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 22, 2021 1:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 22, 2021 1:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi 9 Power gets a new variant in India: Know what all it includes
News
Redmi 9 Power gets a new variant in India: Know what all it includes
Vivo Carnival sale on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

Jabra Elite 85t: Deeper bass, effective noise cancellation

Reviews

Jabra Elite 85t: Deeper bass, effective noise cancellation

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Actual deals you can benefit from

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Actual deals you can benefit from

Here's a look at leaked photos of the upcoming third-gen Apple AirPods

Wearables

Here's a look at leaked photos of the upcoming third-gen Apple AirPods

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021: Deals on OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, more

Redmi 9 Power gets a new variant in India: Know what all it includes

Vivo Carnival sale on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

Here's a look at leaked photos of the upcoming third-gen Apple AirPods

Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3

Android 12 developer preview reveals major UI changes

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Carnival sale on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Actual deals you can benefit from

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Actual deals you can benefit from
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy F62 Review in Hindi: सबकुछ अच्छा, पर 5G की कमी से फीकी पड़ी चमक

Realme Narzo 30 Pro होगा देश का सबसे सस्ता 5G फोन! लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई कीमत

Flipkart Sale: फ्लिपकार्ट पर Mobiles Bonanza Sale, स्मार्टफोन्स मिलेगा इतना Discount

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा Discount और Exchange Offer

PUBG Mobile India की लॉन्चिंग नहीं है आसान, जानें वजह

Latest Videos

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more

News

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more
Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?

Reviews

Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?
Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look

Reviews

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look
Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

News

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021: Deals on OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, more
Deals
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021: Deals on OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, more
Redmi 9 Power gets a new variant in India: Know what all it includes

News

Redmi 9 Power gets a new variant in India: Know what all it includes
Vivo Carnival sale on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more
Here's a look at leaked photos of the upcoming third-gen Apple AirPods

Wearables

Here's a look at leaked photos of the upcoming third-gen Apple AirPods
Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3

Mobiles

Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers