Flipkart has kicked off its Vivo Carnival sale, which will go on till February 25. During the sale, the company will be offering customers discounts of up to Rs 13,400 on its smartphones. It will also offer customers up to Rs 5,000 on exchange with EMIs starting from Rs 1,555 per month. Here we will be taking a look at the best deals being offered on Vivo smartphones during Flipkart’s Vivo Carnival sale. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: “Actual deals” on smartphones you can benefit from

Vivo X50 Pro

The company’s flagship, the Vivo X50 Pro is currently available at Rs 49,990 on Flipkart, which was the launch price of the device. Flipkart is offering customers an exchange discount of up to Rs 21,500. No cost EMIs for the device starts at Rs 4,166 per month. Axis Bank credit cardholders can get a 5 percent cashback on purchase, Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cardholders can get a discount of 10 percent. Also Read - Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3

Customers can also get a Google Nest Hub for Rs 5,999, the Nest Mini at Rs 2,499 or the Mi Smart Speaker at Rs 1,999. Prepaid customers will also receive an additional Rs 5,000 discount on purchase. Also Read - Vivo S9e tipped to come with 4,100mAh battery, Dimensity 820 SoC: Leaked price, specs and more

Vivo X50

The Vivo X50 starts at Rs 33,999 for the base 128GB variant. Flipkart is offering a 5 percent cashback to Axis Bank credit cardholders and a 10 percent instant discount to Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cardholders. EMI starts from Rs 1,163.

The 256GB model is available at Rs 37,990. Prepaid customers will get an additional Rs 5,000 discount, bringing down the effective price of the device to Rs 32,990, which is comparatively cheaper than the 128GB storage model. Apart from this, the e-commerce giant will also be offering an additional exchange discount of Rs 5,000, a 5 percent cashback to Axis Bank credit cardholders and a 10 percent instant discount to Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cardholders. Customers can also get a Google Nest Hub for Rs 5,999, the Nest Mini at Rs 2,499 or the Mi Smart Speaker at Rs 1,999. Prepaid customers will also receive an additional Rs 5,000 discount on purchase.

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro is currently available at Rs 29,990. No cost EMIs start at Rs 2,500 per month, with Axis Bank credit cardholders can get a 5 percent cashback on purchase, Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cardholders can get a discount of 10 percent. Customers can get the Google Nest Mini at Rs 2,499 or the Mi Smart Speaker at Rs 1,999, along with this product. It comes with an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on exchange.

Vivo Z1Pro

Vivo Z1Pro is priced at Rs 17,990 and it comes with an exchange value of up to Rs 11,140. Both Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda offers are also available on this one, along with these the company is offering Google Nest Mini at Rs 2,399 and the Mi Smart Speaker at Rs 1,999. No cost EMI starts at Rs 2,999 per month.

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro is available at Rs 18,990, with no cost EMI starting at Rs 2,110 per month. Bundled with it is an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on exchange. Other than this there are the usual Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda offers, along with Nest Mini at Rs 2,399 and the Mi Smart Speaker at Rs 1,999.

Vivo Y51A

Vivo Y51A is available at Rs 17,990 with an additional exchange discount of Rs 1,000. The No cost EMIs start at Rs 1,999 per month. Rest of the benefits remain the same as the Vivo S1 Pro.

Apart from these, there are multiple other Vivo smartphones also available on Flipkart with discounts and offers.