Vivo Carnival sale last day deals on Flipkart and Amazon India: A detailed look at the offers

Vivo’s three-day Valentine’s Day sale will end tonight. The company partnered with two e-commerce platforms Amazon India as well as Flipkart to offer discounts up to Rs 5,600 in the form of no cost EMI purchase and extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange. The sale kicked off on February 12, and is set to end tonight, February 14, at 11:59PM. Here is a look at the top deals available on Vivo smartphones today on Flipkart and Amazon.

Vivo V9 Pro (4GB), Vivo Y83

Vivo Y83 is one of the cheapest smartphones in Vivo‘s product lineup in India. While the smartphone was launched at Rs 15,990, it is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,990 during the carnival sale. The smartphone is also part of Vivo’s prepaid orders deal where customers get extra Rs 4,000 off when they pay in advance for the smartphone.

The 4GB RAM variant of Vivo V9 Pro is also available for Rs 13,990, a discount of Rs 4,000 during the three day carnival. The smartphone also comes with extra Rs 1,500 off when customers do prepaid orders.

Vivo V11 Pro

The slightly more premium Vivo V11 Pro with an in-display fingerprint sensor in India is retailing at Rs 23,990 with an additional Rs 2,500 off on exchange. You can also get your hands on the Vivo V11, which doesn’t get an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is available for Rs 19,990 during Vivo Carnival and customers can avail extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX, the first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera from the Chinese smartphone maker, is available for Rs 39,990. The smartphone was launched at Rs 47,990 and customers can avail extra Rs 5,000 off on prepaid orders. It features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera.