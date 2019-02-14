comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vivo Carnival sale last day deals on Flipkart and Amazon India: A detailed look at the offers
News

Vivo Carnival sale last day deals on Flipkart and Amazon India: A detailed look at the offers

Deals

Top deals available on Vivo smartphones on Flipkart and Amazon today.

  • Updated: February 14, 2019 1:00 PM IST
vivo nex dual display

Vivo’s three-day Valentine’s Day sale will end tonight. The company partnered with two e-commerce platforms Amazon India as well as Flipkart to offer discounts up to Rs 5,600 in the form of no cost EMI purchase and extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange. The sale kicked off on February 12, and is set to end tonight, February 14, at 11:59PM. Here is a look at the top deals available on Vivo smartphones today on Flipkart and Amazon.

Vivo V9 Pro (4GB), Vivo Y83

Vivo Y83 is one of the cheapest smartphones in Vivo‘s product lineup in India. While the smartphone was launched at Rs 15,990, it is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,990 during the carnival sale. The smartphone is also part of Vivo’s prepaid orders deal where customers get extra Rs 4,000 off when they pay in advance for the smartphone.

Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22

Also Read

Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22

The 4GB RAM variant of Vivo V9 Pro is also available for Rs 13,990, a discount of Rs 4,000 during the three day carnival. The smartphone also comes with extra Rs 1,500 off when customers do prepaid orders.

Vivo V11 Pro

The slightly more premium Vivo V11 Pro with an in-display fingerprint sensor in India is retailing at Rs 23,990 with an additional Rs 2,500 off on exchange. You can also get your hands on the Vivo V11, which doesn’t get an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is available for Rs 19,990 during Vivo Carnival and customers can avail extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

Watch Video: Vivo NEX First Look

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX, the first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera from the Chinese smartphone maker, is available for Rs 39,990. The smartphone was launched at Rs 47,990 and customers can avail extra Rs 5,000 off on prepaid orders. It features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera.

You Might be Interested

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX

5

44990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
12MP + 5MP
Vivo Y83

Vivo Y83

14990

Android 8.1 Oreo with Funtouch OS 4.0
Helio P22 SoC octa-core SoC
13MP
Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro

25990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Vivo V9 Pro

Vivo V9 Pro

17990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 12:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 14, 2019 1:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
thumb-img
News
Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

Editor's Pick

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
Deals
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

News

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

Vivo Carnival sale last day deals

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale last day deals

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

News

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed

Deals

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
Vivo Carnival sale last day deals

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale last day deals
Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22

News

Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM
Smartphone assembly in India picks up as ‘Completely Knocked Down’ manufacturing increases

News

Smartphone assembly in India picks up as ‘Completely Knocked Down’ manufacturing increases

हिंदी समाचार

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition स्मार्टफोन Astell and Kern एसेसरीज के साथ हुआ पेश

10 हजार में 48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला Redmi Note 7 भारत में 28 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Vivo Carnival सेल में सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo NEX जैसे कई स्मार्टफोन, आज है आखिरी दिन

एप्पल अपनी वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग सर्विस को अप्रैल में करेगा लॉन्च!

सैमसंग Galaxy S10+ के लॉन्च से पहले हैंड्स ऑन वीडियो हुआ लीक, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially
News
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially
Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

News

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps
Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

News

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced
Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date

News

Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date
Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

News

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme