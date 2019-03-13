Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to Rs 14,800 on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro

Vivo in partnership with Amazon India is hosting a “Vivo Carnival” sale, which already live. The e-commerce giant is offering decent discounts by up to 14,990 on the latest Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V11 and other Vivo smartphones. The three-day sale will end on March 15. Apart from discounts, interested customers are also capable of availing up to Rs 5,800 no-cost EMI and up to Rs 8,000 exchange offers. One can also get up to Rs 1,000 instant distant using the Axis Bank credit and debit card EMI. Here’s a list of smartphones that are available on Vivo Carnival sale.

Deals available in Vivo Carnival Sale

To begin, the company is offering a discount on the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro. It is the first smartphone in the world to offer a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. One can purchase this handset for Rs 28,990, down from Rs 32,990. So, the site is offering users Rs 4,000 discount. You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000 on exchange of an old device. Moving ahead, the Vivo V9 Pro is also on the sale and is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,990.

It was earlier available for Rs 19,990. If you are interested in buying the Vivo V9 Pro and want to exchange your old smartphone, then you can get an additional Rs 1,500 off. Coming to the Vivo V11 series, the Vivo V11 Pro can be bought for Rs 23,990, down from Rs 28,990. You can buy the standard Vivo V11 smartphone for Rs 19,990, down from 24,990. The exchange value for both the Vivo devices is Rs 3,000.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Customers can also consider purchasing Vivo’s premium smartphones as the Vivo NEX is also on the sale. It is available at a discounted price of Rs 39,990, down from Rs 48,990. The company is also offering an extra exchange discount of Rs 8,000 on the handset, which means you can get it for Rs 31,990. If your budget is a bit tight and you want to purchase a budget Vivo device, then you can also buy the Vivo Y83 Pro, Vivo Y81, Vivo Y93, Vivo Y91 and Vivo Y81i. Additionally, customers can get up to Rs 3,000 off on all these budget devices on exchange of an old handset.