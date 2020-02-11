Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Savings up to Rs 13,800 and more

Vivo in partnership with Amazon India is hosting another wave of “Vivo Carnival” sale from February 10 to February 13. The four-day sale bring savings up to Rs 13,800, additional saving of Rs 3,000 on exchange, No Cost EMI offer and more. The e-commerce giant is offering decent discounts on the latest Vivo Y series, U series, V series and S series of smartphones in this sale.

The Vivo Carnival sale is already live on Amazon India with deals and exchange offers. We have filtered out a few for you and here’s a list of smartphones that you should look at during this sale.

Deals available in ‘Vivo Carnival’ sale

To begin with, Amazon India is offering extra discount of up to Rs 1,500 as Amazon coupon on Vivo U10. The Vivo U10 is priced at Rs 8,990. For this price and extra Rs 1,500 Amazon coupon, you can get the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model during the Vivo Carnival sale. The website also lists Rs 1,000 Amazon coupon offer for Vivo U20, which starts from Rs 10,990.

During Vivo Carnival, the Vivo Y11 is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,990. The Vivo Y17 and Y15 models are available at Rs 13,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively. Other deals include Vivo Y91 at Rs 8,490, Vivo Y90 at Rs 6,490, and Vivo Y91i at Rs 6,990.

Also, the Vivo S1 device can be purchased for Rs 15,990, while the S1 Pro can be purchased at Rs 19,990. For this price, you can get the 4GB RAM variant for the S1 and 8GB RAM variant for the S1 Pro during the Vivo Carnival sale. The Vivo V17 Pro can be bought for Rs 27,990.

