comscore Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Savings up to Rs 13,800 and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Savings up to Rs 13,800 and more deals, offers
News

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Savings up to Rs 13,800 and more deals, offers

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale has already started on Amazon India and will continue until Feb 13 midnight.

  • Published: February 11, 2020 9:56 AM IST
vivo-carnival-sale-amazon-india-feb-2020

Vivo in partnership with Amazon India is hosting another wave of “Vivo Carnival” sale from February 10 to February 13. The four-day sale bring savings up to Rs 13,800, additional saving of Rs 3,000 on exchange, No Cost EMI offer and more. The e-commerce giant is offering decent discounts on the latest Vivo Y series, U series, V series and S series of smartphones in this sale.

Related Stories


The Vivo Carnival sale is already live on Amazon India with deals and exchange offers. We have filtered out a few for you and here’s a list of smartphones that you should look at during this sale.

Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display, launch next month: Report

Also Read

Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display, launch next month: Report

Deals available in ‘Vivo Carnival’ sale

To begin with, Amazon India is offering extra discount of up to Rs 1,500 as Amazon coupon on Vivo U10. The Vivo U10 is priced at Rs 8,990. For this price and extra Rs 1,500 Amazon coupon, you can get the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model during the Vivo Carnival sale. The website also lists Rs 1,000 Amazon coupon offer for Vivo U20, which starts from Rs 10,990.

During Vivo Carnival, the Vivo Y11 is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,990. The Vivo Y17 and Y15 models are available at Rs 13,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively. Other deals include Vivo Y91 at Rs 8,490, Vivo Y90 at Rs 6,490, and Vivo Y91i at Rs 6,990.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Also, the Vivo S1 device can be purchased for Rs 15,990, while the S1 Pro can be purchased at Rs 19,990. For this price, you can get the 4GB RAM variant for the S1 and 8GB RAM variant for the S1 Pro during the Vivo Carnival sale. The Vivo V17 Pro can be bought for Rs 27,990.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 11, 2020 9:56 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo V15

Vivo V15

19990

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P70 SoC
Triple - 12MP + 8MP + 5MP
Vivo S1

Vivo S1

15990

Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Ola begins cab service in London with three categories
News
Ola begins cab service in London with three categories
Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch on February 25; Specs, design teased

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch on February 25; Specs, design teased

Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020

Vodafone Paytm cashback offer can help save up to Rs 2,500

News

Vodafone Paytm cashback offer can help save up to Rs 2,500

Tata Sky bumps lowest recharge price by 150 percent

News

Tata Sky bumps lowest recharge price by 150 percent

Most Popular

Poco X2 Review

Ambrane Fireboom Review

Realme C3 review

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Ola begins cab service in London with three categories

Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch on February 25; Specs, design teased

Vodafone Paytm cashback offer can help save up to Rs 2,500

Tata Sky bumps lowest recharge price by 150 percent

AnTuTu's Top 10 most powerful smartphones of January 2020 list is out

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Why Xiaomi made Mint Keyboard for its smartphones?

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch on February 25; Specs, design teased

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch on February 25; Specs, design teased
Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Savings up to Rs 13,800 and more

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Savings up to Rs 13,800 and more
AnTuTu's Top 10 most powerful smartphones of January 2020 list is out

News

AnTuTu's Top 10 most powerful smartphones of January 2020 list is out
Xiaomi Redmi 9 teaser page hints at design and battery capacity on Amazon India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teaser page hints at design and battery capacity on Amazon India
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

News

Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus और Galaxy S20 Ultra स्मार्टफोन आज होंगे लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi 9A, Redmi Power Bank और RedmiBook आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च

Poco X2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे पहली बार फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: भारत-न्यूजीलैंड के बीच आखिरी वनडे आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

LG V60 ThinQ स्मार्टफोन 4 कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Ola begins cab service in London with three categories
News
Ola begins cab service in London with three categories
Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch on February 25; Specs, design teased

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 India launch on February 25; Specs, design teased
Vodafone Paytm cashback offer can help save up to Rs 2,500

News

Vodafone Paytm cashback offer can help save up to Rs 2,500
Tata Sky bumps lowest recharge price by 150 percent

News

Tata Sky bumps lowest recharge price by 150 percent
AnTuTu's Top 10 most powerful smartphones of January 2020 list is out

News

AnTuTu's Top 10 most powerful smartphones of January 2020 list is out